Former New York Jets wide receiver Rob Carpenter believes the NFL protests by the team and throughout the NFL will continue into the regular season. He spoke to Sports Illustrated’s “Jets Country” on Friday, the day after the Jets walked out on their scheduled practice as a response to the police shooting of an unarmed black man in Kenosha, WI this week.

On Friday, NFL.com reporter Jim Trotter reported that certain Black players wanted to sit out a game to, “make their feelings felt and force change/action."

“I think so,” Carpenter said Friday. “When I read what Jim Trotter said this morning about a few prominent black players, actually wanting to make a statement when the games start, I think that's what everything is leading up to right now.”

There are reports Thursday saying that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Sterling Shepard said there is a “possibility they could sit out a game during the season in protest of social injustice.”

“A lot of the things that are happening right now in this country,” Carpenter explained. This is the time where the players across the board in all sports at all levels have the platform that they need to bring awareness to everything that's going on, forced owners to have their back with everything that's going on. So a bigger stake in it can be made when the games start for the NFL. I think that's what we're leaning towards right now.”

The Jets canceled practice on Thursday, the day after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks started the postponement of the NBA Playoffs. According to reports, five hours of emotional meetings and discussions that featured Jets CEO Christopher Johnson and general manager Joe Douglas at the team’s Florham Park facility.

“I think that's a small step. It can't be compared to canceling practice to what the NBA, WNBA has done, baseball with canceling games because they're (the NFL) not playing games right at this moment,” Carpenter said. “By canceling practice they're bringing awareness that the guys are actually paying attention to everything that's going on.”

Carpenter played for the Jets for three seasons from 1992-1994, appearing in 35 games for the Jets. He had 19 receptions for 244 yards and a touchdown.

The Jets are scheduled to resume practice on Saturday at their headquarters in Florham Park. They are also scheduled to have a scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.