NFL Draft: Cornerback Kindle Vildor has video meeting with the New York Jets

Kindle Vildor remains an intriguing cornerback prospect in this week’s NFL Draft. The Georgia Southern prospect has generated some strong interest among teams recently. Included among these teams is the New York Jets.

Last year, Vildor had 27 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions for Georgia Southern. He was an All-Sun Belt Conference first-team selection in 2019 for a second consecutive year.

A source tells SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country’ that Vildor recently had a video meeting with the Jets. In addition to the Jets, the source said that New Orleans Saints, Chicago Breas, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars have all had video meetings with the cornerback.

NFL teams are precluded from hosting prospects at their facility due to COVID-19. Instead, teams have been allowed to utilize video technology to meet and interview potential draft picks.

At 5-foot-11, Vildor can play either nicklback on the outside. He showed well at the NFL Combine with a 4.44 time in the 40 and a 39.5-inch vertical. He moves well and fluidly.

Vildor, while likely needing a year to develop into a regular contributor, represents a good value pick on Day 3 for an NFL team. He had an interception in the Senior Bowl, capping off a solid week of practice.

The Jets come into the draft likely eyeing a cornerback to add to their roster. The balancing act here, is that the other pressing needs such as left tackle, wide receiver and defensive end could all see the Jets attempt to fill those issues on the two-deep before selecting a cornerback.

Vildor is athletic and tough, a cornerback not afraid to attack the ball. He’s very good in run defense and instinctive, covering ground well. He likes to press and be physical at the line, a skillset that would be seen as an asset in defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ defense.