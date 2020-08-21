Adam Gase's Lovefest for Le'Veon Bell Continues: 'He Is in Phenomenal Shape'

Adam Gase is at it again, the New York Jets head coach once again praising running back Le’Veon Bell. Not exactly known for being effusive, Gase has continually heaped praise on Bell over the past week of training camp.

After a disappointing first season with the New York Jets in 2019, Bell took this offseason very seriously. Not only is he at his lightest playing weight since high school, but Bell is simply in overall tremendous shape. A grueling offseason of workouts, all done with the hope of becoming the Pro Bowl running back the Jets hoped they were signing when they gave him a four-year, $52.5 million contract last offseason.

Bell last week promised that “I’m ready to show that this is the best Le’Veon Bell that has ever played in the NFL.”

“I think the beginning in camp last year, I don’t know if I’d been able to, to make that comparison,” Gase told reporters in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

“Before we really started getting going and then when I see him move around some of the cuts that he’s making some of the, where he kind of has to work his speed in the hole and he bursts through, you can notice a difference in that aspect. He’s being a little hard on himself, but the fact that he’s 210 pounds, the guy can run all day right now, he is in phenomenal shape.”

The Jets running back has not been shy in owning up for last year’s disappointing output which included a career-low in yards per carry and attempts per game. While poor blocking and playcalling had a role, Bell has openly said he needs to improve what he can control.

He came to the Jets off of six outstanding seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he became one of the best running backs in the league and was twice an All-Pro. He sat out 2018 with a contract dispute.

“I think I’ve had a lot of success over the course of my career and it’s because I worked hard,” Bell said last week. “I think I worked hard to help me get to where I was. Now, it’s like, I kind of realize, just over the course of the last six, seven years, compared to where I’m working at now, it’s not even close. This year, I’m expecting a lot from myself. I hold myself to a high standard. I’m ready to show everybody what I’m able to do this year.”

Bell has seemingly bought into the Jets offseason rebuild which includes an almost total revamp of the offensive line. It is this new and improved line that should, along with his improved fitness, help him get back to being an impact player.

But it goes beyond the physical components as the star running back has also backed up the Jets organization and management. He publicly scolded former teammate Jamal Adams after the All-Pro safety bashed the Jets on his way to forcing a trade in late July.

Among those Adams lashed out at was Gase.

As for Bell, Gase is pleased to see that the running back, perhaps his biggest weapon on offense if used properly, appears to be in top-shape and all-in.

“Whatever he did this offseason, he was really dialed in to what he was doing,” Gase said. “He’s been ready to go since we started and he’s in probably the best shape of anyone on our team.”