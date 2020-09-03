SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

Le'Veon Bell Defends Relationship With Adam Gase: 'We Actually Like Each Other'

Kristian Dyer

The relationship between Le’Veon Bell and New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is nothing but positive with the running back saying that recent reports of friction between the two completely overblown.

The reports of the Jets star running back and his head coach butting heads has been reported, documented and insinuated over the past year. But nothing could be further from the truth according to Bell. And Bell’s feisty response on social media to being pulled from a scrimmage last week is overblown.

“So I think we just had that conversation about my hamstring is a problem, I’ll talk to you directly about my hamstring directly instead of having two, three, four middlemen and then it finaly gets to the head guy and then there is miscommunication. And that’s all it really was was miscommunication. It’s not really a big deal, I feel good,” Bell said on Wednesday in a virtual press conference.

“Me and coach Gase had a great talk – and we talk all the time – but we had a great talk that day about communication, what we learned from the scrimmage and moving on from what we’re working on. We’ve had positive talks ever since he’s gotten ever since I got here

“I don’t know why people saying me and coach Gase are against each other. We’re not against each other. I know how hard it is to believe that, we actually like each other.”

The latest locking of horns came a week ago when Bell was pulled from the Jets scrimmage at the team facility after Gase received a report from the medical staff that the running back had a hamstring injury. Bell took to social media to post a rather innocuous tweet about needing reps to get ready for the season and not wanting to be pulled from practice, even as a precaution.

His tweet was seen as lashing out, especially since there had been reports dating back a year ago that Bell and Gase didn’t get along. On Wednesday, he said it reiterated multiple times that it was “a miscommunication”

Last season, Bell had a down year with the Jets, his first in New York. He had a career low rushing yards per attempt (3.2) and yards per reception (7.7). A major part of the reason was due to an offensive line that didn’t give him much help in terms of opening running lanes.

Now with a revamped offensive line and Bell showing up to camp in great shape, the hope is for a bounceback year from a player who was considered the prize signing of free agency last year.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mohamed Sanu makes sense for the Jets

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-mohamed-sanu-makes-sense

Kristian Dyer

What is going on with Breshad Perriman?

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-breshad-perriman-continues-to-miss-practice-knee-injury

Kristian Dyer

Denzel Mims is back

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-denzel-mims-returns-to-practice-will-paly-week-1

Kristian Dyer

Ashtyn Davis has a rare drive

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-ashtyn-davis-referred-to-as-energizer-bunny

Kristian Dyer

The New York Jets are vowing to use Le'Veon Bell in new ways this year

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-leveon-bell-role-to-increase-adam-gase

Kristian Dyer

by

CiaoJordan

Grading the Jamal Adams trade will start next spring --->

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-judging-jamal-adams-trade-one-month

Kristian Dyer

There has been a learning curve for Mekhi Becton this training camp

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-mekhi-becton-expected-learning-curve

Kristian Dyer

Yet another Jets player went down with an injury on Sunday

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-running-back-depth-hit-lamical-perine-ankle-injury

Kristian Dyer

Curtis Martin weighs in on his Mount Rushmore of NFL running backs

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-curtis-martin-gives-his-mount-rushmore-nfl-running-backs

Kristian Dyer

Former Jet Erik Coleman with a ringing endorsement of Marcus Maye

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-sam-darnold-breakout-year-erik-coleman

Kristian Dyer