Adam Gase on Jets Running Back Le'Veon Bell's Injury: 'Could be Looking at a Couple of Weeks'

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said that running back Le’Veon Bell is likely out a couple weeks following an injury suffered in Week 1. The Jets running back hurt his hamstring in the first half of a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.

Following his injury Bell was inserted into the game again after halftime, a decision that Gase walked back and said he regretted during his postgame media availability. Now on Monday, Gase said that Bell along with linebacker Blake Cashman, who was hurt in the first quarter, will be sidelined for several weeks.

“Cashman with the groin and Bell with the hamstring, we’ll kind of see the timeframe of this as for when we can get these guys back,” Gase said on Monday.

“Both of them being soft tissue injuries, we could be looking at a couple of weeks. I don’t want to put a timetable on them. Obviously Cashman is somebody in his injury path who has done a good job of coming back earlier than anticipated. Same thing with Le’Veon. Time will tell as far as how long these guys will be out.”

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Jets offense, who managed just 254 yards of total offense in Buffalo. And while the Bills are a vastly superior team on both sides of the ball, it was the way the Jets lost that was most debilitating.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was 21-of-35 for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked three times and hit another five times behind an offensive line that was rebuilt this offseason to provide better protection.

Then there is Bell, who had just 14 rushing yards on six carries. He did add two catches for 32 yards as well but the lack of running lanes for the running back was worrisome.

Bell suffered the injury late in the second quarter on a passing play where he was the intended target and drew a holding penalty on the Bills defender. He stayed kneeling for a few moments and then cautiously got up.

This injury is a bit of a concern for the Jets.

Two weeks ago in training camp, Bell was removed from practice against his will with some tenderness in the hamstring. Gase’s decision initially drew criticism from Bell, who took to social media to mildly sound-off about being pulled from practice.