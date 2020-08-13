Le'Veon Bell gushes about New York Jets head coach Adam Gase - 'a chill coach'

Rumors last year of the apparent split between New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell and head coach Adam Gase are apparently just that – rumors.

Coming into this offseason, Bell feels lighter, has more confidence in third-year quarterback Sam Darnold and has faith in Gase. Just the kind of ally Gase and the Jets need heading into a high-pressure season where the team needs to show improvement.

“I love Coach Gase,” said Wednesday on a conference call with reporters. “You know what I'm saying? I don't understand why the allegations are with me and Coach Gase. Me and Coach Gase, we get along fine.”

Bell claims he weighs between 210 and 215 lbs, the lowest he has weighed since high school. The two-time All-Pro is entering his second season with the Jets, looking to bounce back after averaging just 3.2 yards per carry in New York, his personal lowest rushing output of his career.

“I think last year with the offense, we're still figuring out what we like. Like what he does and what I do,” Bell said. “Me and him never fell out or had any arguments or bad talks. You know what I'm saying? I think every talk we had kind of been positive and moving in the right direction. In coach Gase, he's more of like a, chill coach.”

Gase had similar praise for his running back. He put no explicit expectations on Bell this season but did acknowledge he’s a key part of the offense.

“He might have come in lighter than last year but, I mean, he’s in great shape,” Gase said in an earlier conference call on Wednesday. “You can tell he worked extremely hard down in Florida. Another year in the offense, he’s really smart – for him, he hears it once, he’s gone. He’s not a guy that makes a lot of mistakes. Just seeing him out on the field and with Frank (Gore) being here and that communication, watching those two guys talk through stuff – for me that, has been pretty cool to watch. “