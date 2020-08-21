New York Jets Training Camp: A Look at Le'Veon Bell's Projections for 2020

A revamped offensive line and showing up to training camp in tremendous shape has Le’Veon Bell optimistic about making a bounceback in 2020 for the New York Jets. Fantasy football owners should take note.

Last season was statistically the worst year of Bell’s six seasons in the NFL where he played at least the majority of the games. His yards per carry and yards per game were a career low.

There are a lot of red flags there, but Bell might be an under the radar player for fantasy football owners wanting to take a little risk on some decent output.

In response to their struggles last year moving the ball, the Jets spent this offseason rebuilding their offensive line, with four new starters all projected to be upgrades over the unit that finished out the season in 2019. In turn, Bell spent the offseason rebuilding himself, coming in at his lowest playing weight since high school.

He might just be worth the look for fantasy football experts.

“Bell certainly has the tools to be an RB1 in fantasy leagues, but will Adam Gase use him properly? He didn't last season, and the Jets added Frank Gore and La’Mical Perine to the backfield this offseason,” said Michael Fabiano, Senior Fantasy Analyst for Sports Illustrated.

“I'd feel alright taking Bell as a mid-to-low RB2 in the third our fourth round. Otherwise, I'd probably pass on the former fantasy superstar."

As for his fantasy outlook, Fabiano has Bell projected for 863 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns along with 57 catches, 409 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Those numbers, while an improvement over last year (789 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns with 66 receptions for 461 receiving yards and one receiving touchdowns), would still be well off from his regular output during his five playing seasons prior with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bell, however, could be a sneaky get or a free agent pick-up with some upside for a shrewd fantasy owner needing a running back. He came into camp in phenomenal shape and with a chip on his shoulder.

And while the Jets did sign Gore in free agency and did select La’Michal Perine in the NFL Draft, neither player should pull significant carries away from Bell.

That, along with a new look offensive line featuring Mekhi Becton, the Jets first round pick at left tackle, and Bell could well be looking at 1,000 rushing yards if the unit can gel.