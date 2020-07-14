Le'Veon Bell on Adam Gase: He's the coach I've talked to most in my career

Rumors of the demise of the relationship between New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell and head coach Adam Gase are just that – rumors. So says Bell in a recent and candid interview with Hot 97.

Last season, there was speculation that Bell, the prize signing of the Jets offseason in 2019, had a rocky relationship with his head coach. In fact, the rumor mill said that part of the reason why then general manager Mike Maccagnan was let go by the Jets was due to his signing of Bell, which Gase reportedly was not in on board with.

But Bell, set now to enter his second season with the Jets, said that there are no issues with Gase. In fact, the All-Pro running back said that despite a down year statistically, he never communicated more with a head coach than he did with Gase.

“OK I’ve never played for an offensive-minded coach. So I’ve talked to him more than any other coach that I’ve ever talked to in my life,” Bell told Hot 97.

“So I don’t get how people get that relationship thing – it must have been a rumor before I got there. But since I got there, me and him don’t have no problems (sic).”

Last year was a difficult first season in New York for Bell. After signing a big contract with the Jets that included $35 million in guarantees, he put up statistically some of the worst numbers of his career.

Bell is hopeful, however, that the offense can turn things around now with a full year in Gase’s system. If quarterback Sam Darnold can take the next step in his development, than the whole offense, including Bell, can and will benefit.

“I love Sam – Sam just came down here with a couple of the receivers to Miami – we got two good workouts in. We hung out and talked, we got some food,” Bell said in the Hot 97 interview.

“He’s still a young player so he’s got a lot to learn. But I think this second year in this offense is really going to help him. This is his third year total in the NFL and he’s already had two different coaches. Rookie year, he comes in, different coach. Second year, he has to learn a whole new offense.

“This offense is not easy to learn, I’ve been playing football for a long time and this is the toughest offense I’ve ever played in.”