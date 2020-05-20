Is Logan Ryan worth $10 million to the rebuilding New York Jets? Maybe.

Coming into the offseason, the New York Jets had four areas on their team that needed rebuilding. So far, general manager Joe Douglas has improved the offensive line and the pass rush as well as upgrading the wide receivers.

All that is left now, is to continue the rebuild of the secondary.

So far this offseason, the Jets signed free agent cornerback Pierre Desir to a one-year deal after a down 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts. They also re-signed cornerback Brian Poole, who was solid last year. But now it appears that Douglas is exploring options at cornerback, with reports that the Jets are looking at cornerback Logan Ryan.

Coming off a career season with the Tennessee Titans, Ryan would be an instant upgrade at cornerback and would change the look of the secondary entirely. But he is reportedly looking to make $10 million for a one-year deal. This could well impact the Jets ability to sign the former Rutgers star to a deal.

But is he worth the cap hit? Randy Mueller isn’t so sure. A former general manager of the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins, Mueller isn’t sure the value is right for the Jets as they continue to rebuild.

“Logan Ryan is viewed by most to be a solid ‘nickel corner’-a third corner,” Mueller said. “That’s why Tennessee nor anyone else has met his lofty salary demands. He lacks long range speed and must have help over the top. Hardly a skill set worth $10 million a year. I think it would be a mistake that would come with anger range salary cap issues if they took that bait."

Last year, Ryan played a pivotal role in helping the Titans to surprise the NFL and advance to the AFC Championship Game. He had career highs in tackles (113), quarterback hits (eight) and forced fumbles (four). He tied his career best with four tackles for a loss.

The 29-year old is a former four-star recruit in high school out of south Jersey who then went on to star at Rutgers under head coach Greg Schiano. Set for what will be his eighth season in the NFL, Ryan was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2013 and spent his first four seasons with the team.

The $10 million price tag is steep, but his impact on the Jets secondary is an upgrade. He also would be a lock-down nickleback who could free up safety Jamal Adams to be even more effective in blitzing and playing run defense.

As for the other pressing needs for this team heading into the offseason, the Jets are a better and deeper team then they were this time a year ago. In free agency and the NFL Draft, the Jets added six bodies to the offensive line, potentially shaping up for a completely new unit this season. In the NFL Draft, Douglas took Jabari Zuniga, who could well be a starting defensive end

At wide receiver, the addition of Breshad Perriman in free agency and Denzel Mims in the second round of the draft give the Jets some nice options for the offense.