Is Logan Ryan still a fit for the New York Jets?

Logan Ryan remains on the free agent market, making a possible landing spot with the New York Jets a viable possibility.

On Tuesday, Ryan announced on social media that he will not be returning to the Tennessee Titans. The cornerback spent a the past three seasons with the Titans, becoming an integral part of a defense that keyed the team to within a game of the Super Bowl.

The Jets have been linked to Ryan in recent weeks and the drafting of Bryce Hall in the fifth round likely doesn’t impact the need both short-term and long-term to add another cornerback to the roster.

Ryan can play inside or outside, bringing some versatility in terms of fit. He’s coming off a tremendous 2019 where he had career-highs in tackles (113), sacks (4.5) and forced fumbles (4).

One of the best remaining free agents, he could be an intriguing part of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams unit if the Jets are able to get him at a fair price. If Hall is healthy, he becomes an intriguing defensive back to blend into the secondary along with free agent signing Pierre Desir.

Adding Ryan to the secondary gives the Jets a lockdown cornerback who can free up safety Jamal Adams. Last year, Adams was at his best when he was allowed to roam and be a playmaker.

Adams had 6.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for a loss last year. He was dominant in the second part of the season when he became one of the best defensive players in the NFL. With a solid group of cornerbacks, Williams would be able to use Adams as a true weapon, letting him roam and develop into a playmaker.

Having turned 29-years old this past February, Ryan is a former standout at Rutgers under head coach Greg Schiano. He was a four-star recruit according to Rivals.com.