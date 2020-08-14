Without stars Jamal Adams and C.J. Mosley, New York Jets defense embracing 'next-man-up'

Marcus Maye thinks the New York Jets defense will be able to withstand the loss of both safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks in a trade as well linebacker C.J. Mosley, who last week opted out of the 2020 season.

“It was tough. Dealing with the Jamal situation, then seeing C.J. opt-out,” Maye said on a Thursday conference call with the media. “Once I looked back on it, C.J. got hurt week one of last year and I think the defense did pretty well not having him there. So it was kind of looking at the same situation those guys in the linebacker room just have to step up and that's what they did last year. I know they're comfortable playing without C.J. being around.”

It all makes a personnel headache for Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who echoed Maye’s outlook. Adams and Mosley were the only players on the Jets entire roster to have been named All-Pro (Adams earned that designation last year).

“I think the world of both of those guys, I really do,” Williams said. “C.J. didn’t have a bunch of on-field time last year.”

The key for Williams and Maye has been the integration of safety Bradley McDougald, who came to the Jets as part of the Adams trade. McDougald, 29-years old, has played 98 games since entering the NFL in 2013 as an undrafted free agent. Last year in 15 games – all starts for Seattle – where he had 70 tackles and two interceptions.

“He is very good,” Williams said. “ I love those kinds of guys that have had to prove themselves as we rise up through the ranks. Undrafted, and to be able to do those things he’s done on the field and off the field. He carries himself with a nice healthy chip on his shoulders. He’s intelligent and works extremely hard.”

On Thursday, Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins, in a statement peppered with some adult language, said he was tired of losing and wanted to help the organization turn things around.

Maye, like like the salty Jenkins, is tired of losing.

“Nobody wants to lose,” Maye said. “I look back at the end of last year we strung a few wins together. It just goes to show you that we do have the ability to put a winning season together and, you know, obviously, that's the goal every year to come in and have a winning season to move on (to the playoffs). Coming into this year that's our mindset. Take it one week at a time, get through training camp. Then once it's time to play, try to stack those wins.”