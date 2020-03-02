JetsCountry
NFL Combine Update: Appalachian State running back meets with the New York Jets

Kristian Dyer

After running an eye-catching time in the 40 on Saturday at the NFL Combine, Darrynton Evans has been one of the players creating buzz in Indianapolis. Not surprisingly, the New York Jets have taken notice.

Evans met with the Jets last week at the NFL Combine, a source told SportsIllustrated.com. Evans meeting with the team was informal, a source said.

There is a lot to like about Evans, a multi-year starter at Appalachian State. Last year on 255 carries, Evans had 1,480 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He’s also very solid in the passing offense, with 21 receptions for 198 yards with five touchdowns.

Compact and with a good frame, Evans likely projects as a third down back initially. His speed makes him an asset to contribute on special teams as well.

The Jets have a need at running back. Le’Veon Bell, the big free agent signing last offseason, looks set to return in 2020 based off recent comments from general manager Joe Douglas. After Bell though, there is very little depth.

A Day 2 or a Day 3 selection to provide carries in a backfield rotation would be welcome for the Jets rushing offense. Adding speed and explosiveness is something that Douglas said from the podium at the NFL Combine last week is a priority for his team.

Evans, who is quick and has the ability to break open plays, could certainly factor into the Jets offense.

In addition to meeting with the Jets, Evans was busy and in-demand at the combine. The source said that he also met Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

