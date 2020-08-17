Mekhi Becton isn't just impressing the New York Jets physically but also with the mental side of the game

Lost amid all the awe of Mekhi Becton’s physical strength and his sheer massive size, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is just as impressed by his rookie’s ability to grasp the intricacies of playing left tackle in the NFL.

Becton, the projected starter at left tackle for the New York Jets who was taken No. 11 overall in April’s NFL Draft, first burst onto the scene by running a 5.1 time in the 40 at the NFL Combine. But it is the mental side of the game that Becton is showing in training camp that has impressed the Jets coaching staff.

Saying that “defenses nowadays are multiple.” Gase noted that Becton is making waves not just for his physical size and strength but for being able to pick-up the playbook and handle the nuances of left tackle.

“There’s a lot of things that he probably has never seen before. When we get on the practice field it’s the first time he’s ever seen it,” Gase said Monday during his virtual conference call with the media.

“I feel like he has handled everything really well. To me, everything that he has done so far shows he must have studied over the summer extremely hard to come in here and execute the way that he’s been executing.”

Gase compared Becton to Laremy Tunsil, whom he coached as a rookie with the Miami Dolphins in 2016. Now with the Houston Texans, Tunsil made the Pro Bowl last year.

“Tunsil can probably play tight end in the NFL. He is a freak athlete,” Gase said.

Becton is the centerpiece of the Jets efforts this offseason to rebuild along the offensive line. He is one of four projected new starters along the offensive line, joining left guard Alex Lewis (who was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens last year and re-signed with the Jets this offseason).

Becton was an All-ACC selection last year at Louisville and was named the top blocker in the conference. While he is still considered raw he is expected to make an immediate impact on the offensive line.

The Jets are hoping that going against their defense every day in practice will help Becton’s growth. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is known as one of the best in the NFL in terms of providing multiple-looks and dialing up exotic schemes.

“I think it’s rare that you find a 370-pound guy move the way that he does. It is hard to explain what it feels like when you’re standing next to him. He’s so – when you get next to him, that’s when you realize how big guy this is,” Gase said.

“When other players are talking his size, his length, his strength – that’s when you know it’s real. It’s not something from a coach or scout talking about a height/weight/speed measurable type thing. He applies it to the field. It is difficult for guys to figure how to rush him in the pass game and then in the run game, it’s hard to move him back. You don’t see much penetration, that line flattens out pretty fast.

“The longer that he goes through this training camp, the better he is going to get. It’s a great thing about playing Gregg’s defense, you get so many different looks. He’s getting the full gamut which he needs. When you start playing different teams, you’re seeing different techniques – that sometimes can hurt a rookie’s growth. The fact that he’s seeing this much this early is really good.”