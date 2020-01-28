SI's New York Jets Mock Draft 3.0: All The Picks From Day 1 & Day 2 Of The NFL Draft

There is no denying that the New York Jets need to upgrade their offensive line this offseason. Likely, that means at least one signing if not two in free agency and one of their top two picks in the NFL Draft being dedicated to the offensive line. There is no way about it.

But, the Jets can’t use every pick on the offensive line. Fans might scream for that, but that would set the team’s development and rebuild back significantly.

In this mock draft, the Jets address needs along the offensive line both in the immediate and the long-term.

Plus, get help in a couple of key areas. This team needs help at cornerback, wide receiver and defensive end. A strong argument could be made here for a running back too.

A look at all the Jets picks from Day 1 and Day 2:

Round 1 – Pick No. 11

Tristan Wirfs (OT)

The selection of Wirfs adds a player who likely slots in immediately at guard or right tackle. The best offensive lineman in the Big Ten last year, Wirfs is tough and physical. He was a tremendous blocker at Iowa and is cornerstone selection for the offensive line.

Why the pick: The Jets need offensive line help and Wirfs is versatile as he is projected to help at right tackle or either guard spot. He becomes an instant starter and a decade-long stalwart along the line. There isn’t much debate here as Wirfs is one of the two or three best tackle prospects in this draft.

Round 2 – Pick No. 48

A.J. Terrell (CB)

Terrell has good size and length, possessing the ability to step in and start from Day 1. He’s disruptive and a good, solid tackler.

Why the pick: OK, so fans want the Jets to draft exclusively along the line during the first two days of the draft. Not realistic. Terrell can be a solid cornerback in this league for years to come. Cornerback was a major issue last season and Terrell helps nail it down. Put him opposite a solid starting cornerback and he can do well.

Round 3 – No. 68

Zack Baun (DE)

This is an edge rusher who can help the Jets generate a pass rush. Solid player with a high-football IQ. Not the longest but has a good motor.

Why the pick: Pass rush isn’t a huge concern, but the Jets need to address the need off the edge. Baun looks the part and had good production at Wisconsin. He’ll see plenty of snaps as a rookie. Had 12.5 sacks last season, is a solid player.

Round 3 – No. 47

Zack Moss (RB)

Not a home run hitter, Moss is a good, solid running back. Also adds the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Also, no team has ever drafted a player named ‘Zach’ in the same round of the NFL Draft.

But don’t check that one out. Just trust us. It has to be true.

Why the pick: A running back to help one of the worst rushing attacks in the league last year, Moss slots in behind Le’Veon Bell and can be groomed as a potential starter in a year or two. Dependable and adds to the passing game with good hands.