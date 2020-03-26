Seth Everett's New York Jets mock draft 1.0

The 2020 NFL Draft is a little under a month away. Fans are starving for any actual sports results, so much so that free agency has been a highly rated activity in the era of COVID-19. The Jets were plenty busy in free agency especially along the offensive line.

Here is a look at contributor Seth Everett’s mock draft now that free agency is over a week old and there is some semblance and shape to the Jets roster.

Round 1, No. 11

Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

In the mock draft, two offensive tackles were selected before pick No. 11 (Arizona Cardinals selected Tristan Wirfs from Iowa at No. 8 and the Cleveland Browns took Mekhi Becton from Louisville at No. 10). Thomas was a five-star prospect and top-50 overall recruit who was named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's "Super 11" team. He moved to left tackle his sophmore year, a position that has been a huge priority for Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

Why the pick: The Jets, despite signing five offensive linemen over the past week, still need one more tackle. Thomas is a beast who moves well and is a mauler. He’s been tested in the SEC as well. A no-brainer of a pick.

Round 2, No. 48

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR (Michigan)

Peoples-Jones benefited from playing under Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors as a receiver in 2018 when he had 47 receptions for 612 yards, eight touchdowns in 13 games, seven starts. He’s also an effective punt returner.

Why the pick: Despite signing Breshad Perriman in free agency, the Jets still need help at wide receiver. People-Jones has good speed (4.48 in the 40 at the NFL Combine) and decent production in college.

Round 3, No. 68

Raekwon Davis, DL (Alabama)

Being the eighth best player on a college team stacked with talent isn’t necessarily a bad trait to have. Davis has great length, long arms and a well-built frame with athleticism to match it. He will need to work on his technique, but under Gregg Williams, Davis might present someone he can mold.

Why the pick: The Jets won’t be scared away from the so-so returns so far on last year’s first round pick, nose tackle Quinnen Williams, also out of Alabama. The need for a young edge rusher is there and Davis should be able to grow into a solid one.

Round 3, No. 79

Troy Pride, Jr, CB (Notre Dame)

Pride’s best attribute is his speed as he also ran track for the Irish, posting the squad's best 60- and 200-meter dash times in his senior season. He finished his career on the gridiron as a 13-game starter in 2019 with 40 tackles, one interception, six pass breakups. He apparently turned down Clemson to attend Notre Dame because he loved the tradition of the Irish.

Why the pick: A pesky cornerback to add depth and starting-caliber ability is much needed for the Jets. Pride has big potential and will likely earn his keep in packages and on special teams as a rookie.

Round 4, No. 120

Hakeem Adeniji, OT (Kansas)

Adeniji played four years in college as a tackle but some scouts have said he might be better served as an interior lineman. He was an honorable mention pick in the All Big-12 Conference awards after 12 starts at left tackle in 2019. His footwork needs improvement, but when he plants himself correctly, he showed to be a strong blocker.

Why the pick: He’s a bit of a project who needs to reshape his body a bit, but he is a player who might develop into a starter in a couple of years.

Round 5, No. 148

Josiah Deguara, TE (Cincinnati)

With the Bearcats, Deguara was known as a strong blocker. Some scouts noted he might be better served as an H-back. Run blocking is a big priority to Deguara, and running back LeVeon Bell would surely lobby for this pick on draft weekend.

Why the pick: The Jets need depth at tight end. He could be a late-round over-achiever and the Jets need that a lot.

Round 6, No. 191

Francis Bernard, LB (Utah)

Bernard finished his college years at Utah after starting at BYU. He didn’t play in BYU’s bowl game in 2017 due to a violation of team rules. He has good hands, but lack discipline.

Why the pick: This was more about needing depth a LB, and special teams and Bernard might be a fit for both. If Bernard played for a bigger program, there’d be some more buzz about him.

Round 7, No. 211

Trevon Hill, DE (Miami)

Hill played his first three years at Virginia Tech. He was dismissed by the Hokies and Miami was a school that seemed to put a lot of faith in him. In 29 games, he had 94 total tackles and 11.5 sacks over his college career. He has good size, and a chip on his shoulder.

Why the pick: He could go early Day 3 but he falls to the Jets here in the seventh round. Having another edge rusher with good production to rotate in makes the Jets defense more multiple.