Mekhi Becton's mother Semone fears for her three young sons: 'I am terrified as any parent would be'

Semone Becton knows all too well the feeling of many African American mothers who send their sons out into the world every day, fearing that they may not return. Even with her son being a physically impressive first round pick in the NFL Draft and a millionaire, she still frets about his safety given the current political climate in the world.

Mekhi Becton, taken No. 11 overall in the NFL Draft by the New York Jets, is one of three boys raised by Semone and Jerome Becton in a suburb of Richmond, VA. At 6’7 and 364 pounds, he has impressive strength but agility and quickness as if designed by clinicians in a football laboratory. He was seemingly hewn out of granite by Jets head coach Adam Gase to protect quarterback Sam Darnold’s blindside.

They are a close knit family, built on hard work and faith. Semone and Jerome were active parents, not short on discipline but also nurturing. Alvin Richardson, the grandfather of the three boys, is also credited by Semone as having been influential in helping to raise the family and provide a role model.

But the recent death of George Lloyd in Minneapolis while in police custody is a grim reminder that minority communities and in particular African Americans suffer a much higher rate of deaths at the hands of law enforcement. And while the politics of it all is currently being debated or more aptly yelled about, it is still a call for parents like Semone and Jerome about the dangers their children face in this world, even as adults.

Even, if they are carved out of granite and first round picks in the draft.

“My boys are my world, my heart, my everything. I could not imagine a world where I am in it and they are not. Of course the oldest is my son Mekhi and the other two are my middle son Mike age 12 and my baby Mason, age 3 -we both admire all of them beyond measure,” Semone told SportsIllustrated.com.

“I am terrified as any parent would be in this current society. We have to just pray every day for all of our safety.”

Semone Becton with Mekhi and husband Jerome. Mike is holding Mason in the front row.

Looking at Mekhi, with his massive torso and thick frame, it is easy to forget that he turned 21-years old just days before the draft. She admits to still loving and worrying about him. It is indeed a scary time for many African Americans who have protested in recent days over their fear of being targeted by the police.

It is a world right now seemingly turned upside down after the death of Lloyd but one that many in the minority community have experienced first hand. On Tuesday, MLS player Derrick Etienne, Jr. of the Columbus Crew SC, said that he was pulled over twice in the span of a few minutes by law enforcement in Ohiodespite doing nothing wrong.

Etienne, who is black and of Haitian descent, said that both times that the expressed cause for the pullover was because he looked like he had warrants.

And while Americans of all shades and colors grapple with the right and best response to Lloyd’s death, for mothers like Semone it is a world fraught with uncertainties. One where pain seemingly could be around the next turn of the bend. A society that is literally being set to flames over the treatment of African Americans.

It was a moment she summed up on social media recently, noting her motherly concerns and fears.

“At times it can be very scary raising African American boys to become men in this world,” Semone said.

“However, their father and I have always ensured that our boys were well taken care of to the best of our ability. They are loved beyond measure, and educated about the challenges they may face in this world.”

At the end of the day, however, Semone understands that her concerns and love for her three boys can spread only so much protection. She turns to her faith and unquestioned belief that God is in control of all things.

Especially in the chaos.

And especially when there is senseless tragedy and pain, she leans on her beliefs saying that “faith has sustained us and always will sustain us.” She won’t let fear grip her, even as these are scary times.

“No I'm not [scared] because we are a family driven by faith. We've always stayed prayed up and we will always continue to do just that,” Semone said. “We've done pretty awesome with the first one. Second and third will follow suit.”