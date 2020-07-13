New York Jets Mount Rushmore: The case for Mark Gastineau

Mount Rushmore is back. Let the debate re-open.

For the New York Jets, there are two locks on their Mount Rushmore: Joe Namath and Curtis Martin. After those two names, it is very much open to debate.

On this Mount Rushmore, Darrelle Revis is the third name to be chiseled in stone. It wasn’t an open and shut case for Revis but he is one of the three best players in franchise history.

Then came the debate about the fourth name. A case could be made for ‘Fireman Ed’ given how his fandom has transcended the franchise and embodied the spirit of many of the organization’s fans. Names like Nick Mangold, Chad Pennington and Wayne Chrebet all have good claims but all ultimately fell short.

Marty Lyons and Al Toon were considered as well.

Here is the case for (and against) Mark Gastineau, a member of the team’s ‘Ring of Honor’ and one of the three best defensive players in franchise history.

The case for Gastineau: An electrifying pass rusher, Gastineau was a tremendous force for the Jets during his decade in the league, all spent in the green and white.

He had 74 career sacks but for the first three years of his NFL career, the league didn’t recognize sacks as an official statistic. He was a second round pick of the Jets in 1979, having been discovered by Connie Carberg ahead of the Senior Bowl.

His 19 sacks in 1983 were followed with 22 sacks the very next year. Numbers that simply weren’t seen during that era.

He was simply dominant off the edge. That coupled with his eccentric celebrations made him a fan favorite. Three times an All-Pro, he was also selected to four Pro Bowls.

The case against Gastineau: It isn’t so much what Gastineau did or didn’t do – he was one of the top defensive players in the entire NLF during his era. It is simply a matter that another player, a teammate of his, gets the nod (and will be unveiled shortly).

Gastineau deserves consideration for the Hall of Fame, he truly deserves. But he loses out on Mount Rushmore to one other defensive player.

-- > All artwork for this series is being done by Elliot Gerard. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram. His artwork can also be seen here at ElliotGerard.com < --