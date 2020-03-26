'Butt fumble' meets social distancing in hilarious internet video

This is bad enough to make New York Jets fans crawl into bed and pull the sheets over their collective heads.

As if the threat of COVID-19 wasn’t bad enough, there is now ‘Butt fumble’ haunting Jets fans again. The infamous moment from the 2012 season just won’t pass away. It need not be described but it will be again: Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, on a broken play, takes off and runs directly into the backside of Brandon Moore. The ball gets jarred loose and New England Patriots safety Steve Gregory take off for a touchdown.

The Patriots would win that game 49-19 at MetLife Stadium. The whole escapade that is 'Butt fumble' is remembered in this retrospective from last fall.

The whole play was a mess according to those who lived it.

Now, it appears that social distancing has led to a certain level of insanity. Or maybe it is ingenuity. You make the call on that one, via The Score.

But someone trapped inside has taken to recreating ‘Butt fumble’ in a most unique way:

It is funny, it is chuckle-worthy. It is also a terrible reminder for Jets fans of a most truly moment in franchise history.

The ‘Butt fumble’ was the official beginning of the end of the Jets run of relevance that took place last decade. The team made consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances in the first two years under head coach Rex Ryan in 2009 and 2010.

Despite the fact that they were 8-8 in 2011, there was still the sense that weren’t far away as a team.

‘Butt fumble’ ended all that and seemed to crush the spirit of not just Sanchez but the entire organization.

Ryan would last a couple more seasons with the Jets, eventually being fired in 2014. The Jets still haven’t made a playoff appearance since the 2010 season, although they came close in 2015 when they went 10-6 and went into Week 17 needing a win to get back into the postseason.

It didn’t happen.

Someday, the curse of ‘Butt fumble’ will be lifted. There is hope, as the Jets seem to have a franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold, who the franchise hopes will kiss goodbye to this long streak of terrible results.