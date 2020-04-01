New podcast: NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano talks new schedule, 2015 New York Jets playoffs

Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network and the DirecTV’s NFL Red Zone is the next guest on the SI Jets Podcasts. Siciliano joined SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country’ contributor Seth Everett for the first of a series of conversations about the New York Jets and the NFL.

In this episode, Siciliano reacts to Monday’s news that the NFL has expanded its playoffs teams from 12 to 14. In the new format, voted on via conference call, AFC and NFC Wild Card games will feature the No. 2 seed hosting the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed hosting the No. 6 seed and the No. 4 seed hosting the No. 5 seed. The only team to have a bye in the first round will be the No. 1 seed in each conference.

Listen to the episode here: https://soundcloud.com/seth-everett/andrew-siciliano-on-expanded-playoffs-4-1-2020

Siciliano has hosted DIRECTV's RedZone Channel since its inception in 2005. He is currently an NFL Network host and can be seen every week on ‘NFL Now’ and ‘TNF First Look.’ Siciliano has been the preseason television play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Rams since 2011.

The debate that takes place in this podcast is whether or not the new playoff system will reward mediocrity. Will a 7-9 team (oh wait, that’s the Jets record last year) make the playoffs where they hadn’t previously? Siciliano points out that since 1990, 1.6% of teams that would have qualified for the playoffs with a sub .500 record.

Siciliano notes that in 2015 if this new system was in place, the Jets would have made the playoffs. That team was 10-6, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The surging Jets that year were lead by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Brandon Marshall.

Pittsburgh won the tie-breaker that season based on a better record vs. common opponents. If the new system would have been in place, the Jets would have been the No. 7 seed and played that year’s No. 2 seed the New England Patriots.

Don't forget to give the podcast a listen:

https://soundcloud.com/seth-everett/andrew-siciliano-on-expanded-playoffs-4-1-2020