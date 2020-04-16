Amik Robertson may have played for a college with a lower profile, but the Louisiana Tech cornerback is making his mark ahead of next week’s NFL Draft.

The ballhawking, feisty Robertson has had multiple video meetings with NFL teams over the past couple of weeks. According to a source, one of those teams was the New York Jets.

Due to COVID-19, NFL teams are not allowed to host players for pre-draft interviews at team facilities. Local pro days at the facilities have also been cancelled.

In addition to his video meeting with the Jets, the source said that Robertson has also met with the Tennessee Titans, Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite being one of the smaller cornerbacks invited to the NFL Combine, the 5-foot-8 Robertson is a physical and tough player. He played on the outside in college but projects, rather obviously, as a nickleback come the NFL.

A physical presence, Robertson isn’t afraid to press. He had 60 tackles last year including eight tackles for a loss and a sack. He also had five interceptions. He reacts and reads well, playing bigger then his measurements.

The Jets come into the draft next week likely needing at least one cornerback if not two. Robertson, who should be off the draft board by the middle of Day 3 if not earlier, could be a steal for the Jets and fit well into their needs in the backend.

This offseason, the Jets brought on board Pierre Desir as a free agent signing from the Indianapolis Colts but still need depth and potential starters to emerge from the draft. Robertson, a three-year starter in Conference USA, could be a value pick for the Jets on Day 3.