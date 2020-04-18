Andrew Thomas might be an NFL Draft steal for the New York Jets at No. 11

He didn’t have the huge NFL Combine that other tackles did, but to see Andrew Thomas slip downdraft boards is certainly shocking and a bit bewildering. He is still the same left tackle who dominated the best conference in college football.

And nothing about him has changed to see him fall outside the top 10 picks.

Two months ago, Thomas was considered the best left tackle in the NFL Draft and a likely top six selection. Now, following tremendous testing at the Combine by Mekhi Becton (Louisville) and Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Thomas has slipped down draft boards. It is a bit unfair for Thomas, who still has the same outstanding game film from this past season at Georgia. And while his numbers weren’t as gaudy as say Becton or even Wirfs, Thomas still showed well in Indianapolis.

But because his 40 time wasn’t jaw-dropping (and how often does an offensive tackle power 40 yards unopposed in a season let alone a game? That is a topic for another time), Thomas slid down behind Becton and Wirfs. He could be the third or perhaps even the fourth offensive tackle taken in the first round.

And the Jets, sitting at No. 11, might be the ones to benefit from this hysteria about the Combine testing. Thomas might fall into their lips. Somewhere, quarterback Sam Darnold is muttering such a prayer.

At the end of the day, Becton and Wirfs will likely be outstanding left tackles in the NFL, but that isn’t to say that Thomas, who has better game film than either of them, isn’t ready or prepared to step onto an NFL line and start right away. The Jets most pressing need coming into the draft is the offensive line. Thomas is arguably the most polished of left tackles.

The match, if there at No. 11, only makes too much sense.

If Thomas slides to No. 11, it should be an easy sell to general manager Joe Douglas on the merits of this left tackle. Even with wide receiver playmakers such as Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) and CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma) theoretically still on the draft board, the case for Thomas solidifying the team’s weakest position on the roster is simply too great.

All this fuss about 40 times and the Jets might just land the top left tackle in the draft.