Rob Rang: New York Jets draft pick Ashtyn Davis 'deserved late first round consideration'

A month ago, the New York Jets took a big step forward in addressing their talent deficiencies on both sides of the roster. So says SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘NFL Draft Scout’ Rob Rang, who raves about the Jets’ draft class.

Nine picks representing a mixture of players who will step into prominent roles immediately as well as some developmental selections make for a solid first draft class for general manager Joe Douglas. The highlights of the draft included a starting left tackle in first round pick Mekhi Becton (Louisville) and a speedy playmaker wide receiver taken in the second round, Denzel Mims (Baylor).

In his grade, Rang writes that the Jets get an A- for their nine picks from a draft where they twice made trades.

And while Becton was hailed by Rang, it was the selection of safety Ashytn Davis in the third round that resonated with the draft insider.

“I thought Davis deserved late first round consideration, ranking him 30 overall, so needless to say I feel that the Jets got great value with the selection, even if there is limited opportunity for immediate impact. I’m not so sure that Davis was selected as just a hedge against injury or with Maye entering the final year of his rookie contract, though both of those make sense,” Rang writes in his analysis for SI.

“I am convinced that Davis would have proved his versatility at the Senior Bowl had he been medically cleared to play, showing that he could handle nickel, outside corner and safety duties – just as he did at Cal in Justin Wilcox’s pro scheme.”

Davis was a bit of a surprise pick by the Jets, taken in the third round (No. 68). Given the team’s depth at the position (Jamal Adams is the best safety in the NFL and Marcus Maye is a quality, high-end starter), taking a safety on Day 2 didn’t seem like a pressing need.

But Davis brings a lot of speed and position versatility, something that should enhance the Jets backend. He could well be a starting safety by his second season.

As for another pick to keep an eye on, Rang says it is Jabari Zuniga, the Florida defensive end also was taken in the third round (No. 79). Injuries cut short a senior season for Zuniga that was showing promise.

“Like Davis and Becton, Zuniga’s raw talent jumps off the tape,” Rang writes.

“He is one of those explosive athletes who truly can convert speed to power as an edge rusher, flashing significantly more disruptive skill than one might think given that his highest single-season sack total at Florida was 6.5.”