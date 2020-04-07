NFL Draft profile: Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

In an NFL Draft where wide receiver might be the deepest of position groups, CeeDee Lamb is clearly one of the two best players at his position.

The Oklahoma wide receiver backed up his junior season at Oklahoma with a tremendous showing at the NFL Combine in late February. A fast and elusive wide receiver, Lamb is likely gone within the top 15 picks of the draft. It would be no surprise, however, if he was a top-10 selection this year.

And for the New York Jets, who lost wide receiver Robby Anderson in free agency, Lamb could be a tremendous asset.

At the Combine, Jets head coach Adam Gase said that he wants to add explosive players to his offense. So far in free agency, general manager Joe Douglas has rebuilt a bad offensive line. But playmakers, true high-caliber playmakers, just haven’t been added yet.

Lamb plays faster than his 4.5 time in the 40 at the Combine. His production last year, 1,347 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, is a testament to a player who can make an impact in the NFL.

SI Big Board: Lamb checks in at No. 11.

The lowdown on Lamb: What’s impressive about Lamb is that while he’s speedy and good in 1-on-1 situations, he is very comfortable going over the middle and engaging in contact. He is strong and physical for his size, despite the misconception that he is a slot receiver. He isn’t.

In the open field, Lamb does well to be elusive. He has good footwork, plants and shifts his body weight well. His hips are loose.

His route tree is strong but Lamb is perhaps at his best when a play breaks down. He adjusts to the ball well and is able to make plays with a good catch radius.

There is very little to dislike about Lamb. He is a complete wide receiver who is explosive and a playmaker.

Where he fits on the Jets: After losing the aforementioned Anderson in free agency, the Jets still need a high-level wide receiver to balance the offense. Lamb is just that type of player.

In fact, in a draft class where starting wide receivers of the plug-and-play variety should be found deep into Day 2, Lamb might be the best wide receiver in the group. Jerry Jeudy is the consensus top receiver but there is more than enough chatter that Lamb could come off the board first.

Which means that the Jets, at No. 11, might be picking between Lamb or Jeudy, especially if the top offensive tackles come off the board.

Lamb immediately would step in as the top wide receiver on the Jets depth chart. He’d give quarterback Sam Darnold a weapon and a playmaker, the likes of which he never had in his two previous years with the Jets.

Now do the Jets, in a deep receiver class, value playmakers ahead of the pressing need at offensive line? Likely not. But Douglas and Gase can’t be blamed for taking a player like Lamb or Jeudy either. They’re just that good and explosive.