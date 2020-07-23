Did the New York Jets do enough in the NFL Draft to become competitive in the AFC East?

The New York Jets had an overall solid NFL Draft according to Ric Serritella. As good as their draft class was, it may not help them keep pace or overtake the AFC East, however.

Serritella, founder of the NFL Draft Bible and one of the top analysts of college football in the nation, thinks the Jets did some good things in what was general manager Joe Douglas’ first draft with the organization. But the Jets didn’t necessarily do as well as the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, he said, both of whom took step forwards with their additions in the draft.

The Dolphins used their three first round picks on areas of need by adding Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson and Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene as well as a possible steal in the second round with Louisiana-Lafayette guard Robert Hunt. In the fourth round they add Solomon Kindley, a guard from Georgia with starting potential and then in the fifth round Boise State defensive end Curtis Weaver who has upside.

“The Dolphins probably upgraded their talent level more than any other team by adding 11 draft picks. The Patriots weren’t far behind with 10 selections,” Serritella said. “Those two organizations are likely at the top of the division, with the Bills and Jets adding key players, while also each team making a few head scratching selections.”

The Patriots added depth and value, highlighted by solid picks such as second round selection Josh Uche, a defensive end from Michigan and then in the third round, tight end Dalton Keene (Virginia Tech).

The Jets had a good draft but were limited in size to eight picks. Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (Louisville) in the first round and then Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims a round later highlighted the players likely to make an immediate impact for the Jets. The Jets came in with six draft picks but twice moved back to accrue more selections.

But it is clear that both in terms of size of the draft class as well as overall talent, the Dolphins and the Patriots took a step forward with their rookie selections. That isn’t to bash the Jets, who had a good draft class and improved in areas of need. But at the end of the day, Miami and New England came into the draft with more assets and both organizations maximized what they could do in terms of immediate impact players and much-needed depth.

Given that the Bills come into the season as the favorites to win the AFC East, them treading water in the draft isn't necessarily a bad thing. What it does mean is that the Jets need to have hit some home runs with their draft class if they hope to compete for the division sooner rather than later.