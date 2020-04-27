The New York Jets may have gotten a steal in the NFL Draft in wide receiver Denzel Mims. At least the oddsmakers think so.

A second round pick, Mims, believe it or not, has better odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year than a number of players taken before him. It only makes it more intriguing how the Jets were able to maneuver back in the second round and obtain a prospect they hope will be a playmaker on offense.

Currently, according to BetOnline, the Jets second round pick is 22:1 to win the NFL’s offensive rookie award.

The Jets traded back with the Seattle Seahawks, sending the No. 48 pick to get No. 59 and a third round selection. At the time, it seemed like a huge risk. The Seahawks took Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor, an area of need. The next two picks, wide receiver Chase Claypool (Notre Dame) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (Utah) were also pressing concerns.

But for some reason, Mims dropped in the draft and was available at No. 59. The Jets landed a wide receiver who, last season at Baylor, had 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He will be counted on to replace the production of Robby Anderson, who was the Jets second leading receiver last year and left in free agency to join the Carolina Panthers.

The odds for Mims of 22:1 place him ahead of other players taken before him in the NFL Draft, including a couple of first round picks.

Jalen Reagor, selected No. 21 by the Philadelphia Eagles, is 28:1 according to BetOnline to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year. San Francisco 49ers first round pick Brandon Aiyuk, taken No. 25 overall, holds 33:1 odds.

Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, No. 33 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, is 22:1, the same odds as Mims. New Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler, at 28:1, was taken two selections before the Jets were supposed to select at No. 48 and then traded back.

Other Jets draft picks also made the list from BetOnline. Running back Lamical Perine, a fourth round selection, is 33:1. First round pick Mekhi Becton, a left tackle, is 100:1.

No offensive lineman has won the league’s rookie award since it became the Pepsi Rookie of the Year in 2002. The AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, handed out since 1967, has never gone to an offensive lineman.