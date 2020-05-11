Can New York Jets rookie Denzel Mims replace Robby Anderson's production in 2020?

In an offseason where they lost their biggest playmaker at wide receiver, the New York Jets added a potentially explosive target in the draft in Denzel Mims. The Baylor standout has all the tools to be a big part of the offense.

But how big of an impact will Mims have for the Jets in 2020? And can he replace the production of Robby Anderson, who left the Jets in free agency to sign with the Carolina Panthers?

It isn’t going to be easy for Mims, not this year at least. A rookie’s transition is already steep. Factor in the unusual offseason and inability of NFL teams to hold offseason workouts or rookie minicamps at their facility and the transition for a rookie from college football is going to be stunted.

And for Mims in particular, the challenge of assimilating into the Jets is also going to be made more difficult by the fact that his team is still very much rebuilding. And while it was a good, solid offseason for the Jets, there still figures to be a fair amount of hard knocks coming the team’s way in 2020, which could impact Mims and his production.

A quick look at the rookie, who had a tremendous final season at Baylor:

Blessed with a good frame (6’3) and speed (a 4.38 time in the 40 at the NFL Combine), Mims had tremendous production for a Baylor team that had a tremendous bounceback season in 2019. He led the way with 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

With the Jets, he figures to partner with Jamison Crowder, their leading receiver last season and Breshad Perriman, signed this offseason to a one-year contract.

Anderson was a fast player for the Jets, the only true gamechanger in terms of playmaking ability. And while Mims isn’t as fast as Anderson, he showed in college good hands (a knock against Anderson) as well as the ability to go over the middle and also stretch the field. He also has a fairly developed route tree, meaning that the second round pick is perhaps a bit more versatile than Anderson.

What this means for the Jets is that Mims may not be able to step in right away and replace Anderson’s production or role, both of which likely fall to Perriman this upcoming season. But by the second half of the season, Mims should be a larger factor in the passing offense moving forward.