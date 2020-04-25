New York Jets gamble, still land wide receiver Denzel Mims in NFL Draft's second round

On the first day of the NFL Draft, the New York Jets gave to Sam Darnold, a massive left tackle. Now on the second day of the draft, the Jets gave to Darnold a much-needed weapon.

Denzel Mims is the pick for the Jets, who moved back in the second round and still managed to land a talented wide receiver at No. 59. Last year at Baylor, Mims had 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns, then backing up those numbers at the NFL Combine with a 4.39 time in the 40.

At the combine, Jets head coach Adam Gase talked about adding explosiveness to the offense. Mims does just that. He brings spread and a deep route tree, stepping in immediately to the Jets receiving corps as a starter. The selection of Mims helps an offense that lacked a playmaker and was hurting after losing the speedy Robby Anderson, a wide receiver, in free agency.

General manager Joe Douglas made things interesting however, in the pathway towards landing Mims.

The Jets moved back in the draft, sending No. 48 to the Seattle Seahawks for No. 59 and No. 101

As things originally unfolded, it all seemed a bit puzzling as to why the Jets moved back and didn’t stay put. Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor went at No. 48 (to the Seahawks), the pick the Jets traded. Then the next two picks were Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool (to the Pittsburgh Steelers) and Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson (to the Chicago Bears). All three positions were areas of need for the Jets heading into Day 2.

Then at No. 57, two picks ahead of the Jets new draft spot after the swap, Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson, the son of Jets wide receiver coach Shawn Jefferson, went off the board to the Miami Dolphins. It was another top prospect at a position of need to be taken.

But at the end of the day, Douglas was able to move back, add another Day 2 pick and still get a playmaker for Darnold. The offense now looks drastically better than it did 48 hours ago.