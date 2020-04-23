Former NFL GM Jeff Diamond wary of New York Jets moving back in the NFL Draft

Trading back in the NFL Draft might be advantageous for the New York Jets. But according to former NFL general manager Jeff Diamond, it might mean losing out on a blue chip talent and not worth the return in terms of picks.

The Jets sit at the proverbial cross roads of the NFL Draft, a spot where the top two wide receivers (Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb) might come off the board. It is also a spot where an offensive tackle originally slated to be a top 10 pick might still be available.

And one of the top three quarterbacks might tumble there, providing good trade options for the Jets if they want to move back. In all this chaos, the Jets might be able to profit by moving back.

For a team with a heavy amount of rebuilding to be done and lacking depth, trading back is appealing. But for Diamond, it simply may not be worthwhile as he sees the draft play out.

“I’m leery of trading back if there’s a player available who a team rates as a blue chipper (future multiple Pro Bowls) and there usually are eight to 10 blue chippers in any draft. What will help the Jets is if [Joe] Burrow, Tua [Tagovaolia] and [Justin] Herbert all go in the top 10 to allow great players at other positions to fall to No. 11,” Diamond said.

“The Jets do have two third round picks so with four picks in the first three rounds, they’re in good shape to add quality players. If a team makes an offer that’s too good to pass up, then yes, it’s ok to move down but I would stay in the top 20 if I’m the Jets and then they could perhaps get another second round pick by dropping six to nine spots.”

The Jets come into the draft with the top priority of adding a starting caliber left tackle and a wide receiver. There are also needs at edge rush as well as cornerback.

With four picks in the first three rounds (four selections in the top 80 picks) the Jets are likely to address two if not three of those positional needs by the time the second day of the draft is over.

Diamond is a former general manager of the Minnesota Vikings and was team president of the Tennessee Titans.