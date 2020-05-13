What impact will New York Jets draft pick La'mical Perine have as a rookie?

There will be no rush to bring along La’mical Perine but the New York Jets running back has the potential to become a part of the team’s backfield rotation as a rookie.

And that role likely will only grow, especially given the construction of the roster.

Perine, one of three players taken by the Jets in the fourth round, is a physically built running back who had good production during his four years at Florida. He was solid at the NFL Combine, making him an intriguing prospect.

And while he won’t be called upon to be a feature back this year, Perine still will be a part of the backfield and will earn his fair share of carries. It is a crowded and veteran backfield at the moment, however.

Ahead of Perine in the running backs room is Le’Veon Bell, signed last offseason and in the second season of a four-year contract. Also added to the mix was Frank Gore, signed this offseason to a one-year contract. Neither Bell nor Gore will likely be supplanted by the rookie but Perine nonetheless projects as part of the Jets backfield of the future.

After this year, Bell could well be cut. He has $4 million in guaranteed money owed in 2021 and that number is sliced to $2 million the following year. Gore, set to turn 37-years old next week, is on a one-year contract.

It is conceivable that Perine might be the only one of these three players still on the Jets roster next year.

His production at Florida was solid. He had 677 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 131 carries.

For fantasy football owners, Perine is a long-term play who likely won’t make much of a significant impact as a rookie. A dynasty league might well be a good fit for him.