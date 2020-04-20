NFL Draft: Source says New York Jets meet with top cornerback A.J. Terrell

Among the top priorities heading into the NFL Draft for the New York Jets is cornerback, where the team is likely to utilize at least one pick to secure their secondary. A.J. Terrell, would likely do just that and has met with the Jets recently.

Coming off a junior season where he was among the best cornerbacks in the country, Terrell should see himself off the draft board early in the second round or quite possible late in the first round. Last year, he had 39 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions on his way to All-ACC first-team honors.

He was a two-year starter at Clemson. He enhanced his draft stock this offseason a the 6-foot-1 cornerback ran a 4.42 time in the 40 at the NFL Combine. Terrell possesses ideal length and good speed plus is combative in throwing receivers off their routes.

A source tells SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country’ that Terrell had a video meeting with the Jets recently. Because of COVID-19, NFL teams are not allowed to host players in their facilities or events like a local Pro Day.

The need to address the cornerback position in the draft is going to be present whether the Jets sign Logan Ryan this week or next. The former Tennessee Titans cornerback, coming off a career year, would be a major coup in free agency and would instantly upgrade the entire secondary.

But, cornerback was a spot on the team a year ago that was depleted by injuries. The Jets need depth there and will need to utilize a draft pick to address this area for concern on the two-deep.

Whether they utilize said pick early in the draft remains to be seen. Given the needs at left tackle and wide receiver as well as defensive end, the Jets might take a cornerback on Day 3.

Should the Jets consider Terrell, either by trading back in the first round or likely needing to move up in the second round, it would transform their secondary. The Clemson product has good length and is ideal as a press cornerback who jams at the line.

The addition of a cover cornerback like Terrell in the draft or Ryan in free agency could make the Jets a far more dangerous defense. This would allow them to utilize safety Jamal Adams a bit more as a playmaker, allowing him to roam the backend or be more versatile in the pass rush.