New York Jets pick of Mekhi Becton gives Sam Darnold a chance to become a franchise quarterback

Sam Darnold, this one is for you.

The New York Jets made the right decision on Thursday night, going offensive tackle at pick No. 11 of the NFL Draft. The selection of Mekhi Becton, while perhaps open to debate, is nonetheless encouraging in that they bought an insurance policy for the young and still developing Darnold.

During his first two years in the NFL, Darnold has been beaten, battered and bruised, among the quarterbacks with the highest number of hits suffered on a weekly basis. That simply isn’t sustainable in terms of his health and it surely won’t help his development.

And after seeing what Darnold is capable of doing during the second half of 2019 where he cut back on turnovers and led the Jets to six wins to close out the season, it became obvious that Darnold has potential to grow into a franchise quarterback. He has the arm strength, the athleticism and the ability to read defenses.

But he wouldn’t be able to take the next step if he was being picked up the turf every other play.

The Jets had among the worst offensive lines in the NFL over the past two seasons, the byproduct of neglect in both free agency and the draft. The last time the Jets took an offensive lineman in the first two rounds of the draft was Vlad Ducasse at No. 61 in 2010.

In getting Becton, a raw but physically gifted player, the Jets are ensuring that Darnold can take the next step and grow further as a quarterback. For decades, Jets fans have screamed for a franchise quarterback.

Now, they’re finally giving one the chance to go out there and become one.

This move by general manager Joe Douglas completes the rebuild of the offensive line. In making four free agent signings in addition to re-signing guard Alex Lewis, the Jets now have a revamped unit protecting Darnold. There are now no excuses for Darnold to not continue his development and became, at long last, the franchise quarterback this organization has waited over four decades to see run onto the field.