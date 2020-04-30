Exclusive: Inside New York Jets Mekhi Becton's crazy NFL Combine prep

This isn’t a shock: Mekhi Becton is a workout warrior. The New York Jets first round pick, who shocked scouts and general managers at the NFL Combine, had a crazy workout schedule before the NFL Draft.

It hasn’t changed one bit.

Becton continues to workout with Duke Manyweather, the famed trainer who specializes in linemen. Manyweather, based in Frisco, TX, also trained Charlotte offensive lineman Cameron Clark, who has tremendous upside and projects to be a starting guard in the NFL.

At the combine in February, Becton, ran an impressive 5.1 time in the 40. What made him stand out was the fact that he did this at 6’7 and 364 pounds. He was easily the largest offensive lineman at the Combine and still managed to fluidly run his 40 yards in one of the best times for any player in his position group.

Becton, named the top blocker in the ACC last year, owes is showing at the combine to a blend of good genes and the hard work he put in with Manyweather, notorious for getting linemen ready for the NFL. Twice a day leading up to the combine, Becton would workout.

These workouts would either be intensive weight training in the morning followed by speed work in the afternoon or skill work and classroom time in the morning and agility training in the afternoon.

His workout with Manyweather looked this leading up to the Combine:

Monday- Lower body (Dynamic Effort) + skills

Tuesday- Upper (chest/Back) + skills

*Wednesday- Core, Arms, Mobility, Skill

Thursday- Upper (Shoulders) + skills

Friday- Lower body (Max Effort) + skills

*Saturday- Core, Arms, Mobility, Skill

Sunday- OFF

He continues to workout to be ready for the start of the NFL season, training six-days-a-week for 90 minutes per session.

The Jets made Becton the No. 11 pick in the draft, the first time since 2010 when they utilized a top 65 selection on an offensive lineman (Vlad Ducasse). The Jets only other offensive lineman taken in this draft was Clark, a former left tackle at Charlotte who likely will move to guard in the NFL.