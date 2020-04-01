New York Jets NFL Draft profile: Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas

Andrew Thomas is the most popular pick to the New York Jets at No. 11 in the first round of most NFL mock drafts. There are plenty of reasons why.

Not only is Thomas one of the top offensive tackles in the draft, he is coming off a very solid NFL Combine. He has the requisite experience as a multi-year starter at Georgia in the powerful SEC. He moves well into the second level. He is tough. He is also strong.

But there is also the fact that there is a need at offensive tackle. Jets general manager Joe Douglas, in what is his first full offseason with the team, has balanced rebuilding the offensive line with the need for depth across the roster. The offensive line is certainly better and improved from what was a poor unit a year ago.

Yet, the Jets didn’t go out and land a high-end offensive lineman who would be a cornerstone building block of the group. Thomas could and would be just that.

The SI Big Board: Thomas checks in at No. 15.

The lowdown on Thomas: This is good offensive tackle prospect but Thomas’ stock is lipping a bit. At the NFL Combine, the likes of Mekhi Becton and Tristan Wirfs clearly shone and grabbed the headlines.

And while Thomas didn’t have a bad showing at all, it is clear that he won’t be one of the first two tackles take in this draft.

What Thomas brings to the table is athleticism, good technique with his hands and the ability to engage quickly. He loves roughing it up and plays to the whistle. He also has experience at both tackle positions, an asset for his acclimation to the NFL.

He is a Day 1 starter for any team drafting in the top half.

Much of the furrowed eyebrows about him is that he didn’t test as well as Becton or Wirfs, who truly were outstanding at the combine. But Thomas has great tape and film. Two months ago, he was considered the top offensive tackle in the draft.

The class is there.

Where he fits for the Jets: If he is the pick for the Jets, then he is put in pen as the Jets starting left tackle come Week 1.

The Jets need a left tackle to complete their offensive line rebuild. And after years of neglecting the offensive line in the NFL Draft, Thomas provides a building block for the future of the unit.