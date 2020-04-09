NFL Draft profile: Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III

It was reported during the NFL Combine that the New York Jets had interest in Henry Ruggs III, the Alabama wide receiver known for his speed. It may not make sense for the Jets at No. 11 to take Ruggs, but it could make for an interesting match at some point.

General manager Joe Douglas has several big holes still to fill on the roster and can likely address those needs at left tackle and wide receiver within the first two days of the NFL Draft. There is starting left tackle talent in the first round and this class is three rounds deep with solid playmakers. For the Jets, that’s great news.

Where Ruggs fits into all this remains to be seen.

With the Crimson Tide, Ruggs had a solid season (40 catches, 746 yards and seven touchdowns) playing opposite Jerry Jeudy, who is likely to be the first wide receiver off the draft board (and a possibility for the Jets at No. 11). The numbers Ruggs put up pale in comparison to that of Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, the Oklahoma playmaker who is likely the second wide receiver taken in the draft.

As such, Ruggs likely falls into the later part of the first round. For the Jets, whose only pick in the first round is at No. 11, that means they would need to trade back in the first round to be in a spot where Ruggs makes the most sense. They can’t reach for Ruggs.

The Jets lost their second-leading receiver last season in free agency when Robby Anderson bolted for the Carolina Panthers. While Breshad Perriman is a sneaky good signing, the Jets are still in need of a playmaker at wide receiver.

In a draft full of them, getting a potential game changer for the offense might be relegated to Day 2.

(And here is the original report from ESPN on the Jets interest in Ruggs).

SI Big Board: Ruggs checks in at No. 13.

The lowdown on Ruggs: While his production is good, the resume for Ruggs doesn’t match his college numbers. Running a 4.27 time in the 40 and a 42-inch vertical will make NFL general managers begin to think about the possibilities of what that speed can do in the NFL.

It lends to some question marks.

Ruggs is an elusive wide receiver in the open field. But despite the skillset including elite ability to both run and jump, his production dipped from his sophomore to his junior season (receiving yards went up but receptions and touchdowns were both down). That is worrisome.

He does have good hand size but getting separation and being successful on the entirety of his route tree are areas for improvement.

Ruggs has never been ‘that guy’ at Alabama, used primarily in special plays designed to get him in the open. His success came via the over routes where he doesn’t need to beat coverage. He also doesn’t play as fast as his 4.27 time and doesn’t have the wiggle that one might expect from his straight line speed.

Where he fits on the Jets: He probably doesn't.

Douglas can’t spend the No. 11 pick on Ruggs if the aforementioned duo of Jeudy or Lamb are on the board (this of course assumes that the Jets don’t want to take an offensive tackle). What he can do is trade back, add more draft collateral, and potentially take Ruggs (or an offensive tackle such as USC’s Austin Jackson or Houston’s Josh Jones) at a later point in the first round.

The Jets could use speed like Ruggs has, the kind that busts open a play. Head coach Adam Gase talked about explosive players at the NFL Combine and Ruggs certainly fits that description.

A player like Ruggs, however, certainly fits the look of what the Jets want to do in making their offense more multiple. But he also doesn’t project as a true No. 1 wide receiver. He could be a valuable piece for an NFL team but may not be a fit here.

A team on the cusp of the playoffs, looking to get over the hump, could benefit from Ruggs. But the Jets, still rebuilding, might need a more polished player at any point in the first round.