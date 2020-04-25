NFL Draft: New York Jets add explosive edge rusher in Florida's Jabari Zuniga

The New York Jets talked about getting more explosive in the NFL Draft. That trait, apparently, isn’t limited to just the offensive side of the ball. The Jets took Jabari Zuniga at No. 79, an edge rusher with a lot of speed and that explosive quality.

Zuniga, coming off a high ankle sprain that limited him last season, is an upside player with potential. Last year before the ankle sprain, he had six tackles and three sacks in the first two games of the season. He is also long and athletic as well as explosive off the edge.

At the NFL Combine, Zuniga ran a 4.64 time in the 40. He addresses the Jets need at pass rusher, a priority position of need coming into the draft.

At the combine he measured in at 6'3, 264 pounds. He had 29 reps on the 225-pound bench press and a broad jump of 127 inches.

It has been a draft where the Jets checked off a number of boxes in terms of filling needs. The only exception might be when he Jets took Cal safety Ashtyn Davis at No. 68 in the third round, a bit of a surprise given the Jets depth at the position.

Zuniga is still a raw player however his explosiveness and his twitch off the edge show a player who could be quite effective in the Jets 3-4. In 12 games as a junior in 2018, he had 45 tackles including 11 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks.

Earlier in the draft, they addressed serious needs on the offensive side. At No. 11, the Jets took standout Louisville left tackle Mekhi Becton. Then after trading back, the Jets landed at No. 59 where they picked Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims.