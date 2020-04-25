JetsCountry
NFL Draft: New York Jets trade back to add more picks and depth on Day 3

Kristian Dyer

The wheeling and dealing continued for the New York Jets with their final pick of the third round. The Jets traded back for a second time on Day 2, this time in the AFC East with their rival, the New England Patriots. 

The Jets moved back, sending pick No. 101 to the Patriots in exchange for No. 125 and No. 129, both in the fourth round. In addition, the Patriots send the Jets a sixth round pick next year. 

It was the second trade back of the day for the Jets. Earlier in the day, they moved their second round pick (No. 48) to the Seattle Seahawks for No. 59 and No. 101. The Jets used No. 59 on wide receiver Denzel Mims and then flipped No. 101 in the trade with the Patriots. 

After going offense with their first two picks (left tackle Mekhi Becton and Mims), the Jets went defense with their two third rounds picks. They selected Cal safety Ashtyn Davis at No. 68 and then 11 picks later picked Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga. 

Both players bring speed and playmaking ability to the defense, sorely needed attributes on both sides of the ball. 

The move back falls in line with the Jets need to add quality depth across the board and not just at a select few positions. After the first three rounds of the draft, the Jets addressed several pressing needs including left tackle, wide receiver and defensive end. 

They still need a cornerback and could upgrade in other areas such as running back depth, tight end and potentially add another offensive lineman to develop, perhaps an interior offensive lineman. 

With the trade, the Jets now have three picks in the fourth round (No. 120, No. 125 and No. 129) to begin Day 3 of the draft on Saturday. They also hold a fifth round selection (No. 158) and two sixth round picks (No. 191 and No. 211).

