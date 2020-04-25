New York Jets add to secondary depth with trade for Quincy Wilson

The New York Jets traded their last draft pick, No. 211 overall, in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts for fourth-year veteran cornerback Quincy Wilson. It is another move to build depth in the secondary.

Depth, that is much needed.

The Jets received that sixth round pick from the Kansas City Chiefs in the Darron Lee deal. One of the many missions to upgrade this 2020 New York Jets team was to address the secondary. General manager Joe Douglas did his part to bring tools in to fortify that Jets secondary, bringing in cornerback Bryce Hall in the fifth round as well.

The numbers on Wilson are solid. He was a second-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 Draft. Last season he played in nine games with 11 tackles. He started 10 games over the four years and has two career interceptions.

Wilson offers the Jets flexibility both at cornerback and safety. He’s the third Florida player joining the Jets in the last three days. The Jets drafted Gators’ alums Jabari Zuniga in the third round and La’Mical Perine in the fourth round.

The addition of Wilson now brings to two the number of former Indianapolis Colts in the Jets secondary. Defensive back Pierre Desir signed a one-year contract with the Jets earlier this offseason and the former Colt is expected to start this season. The Jets had these openings after Douglas cut the disappointing duo of Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts.

Douglas has clearly been remaking the secondary around Jamal Adams, who at this time, doesn’t have a contract extension but also hasn’t been traded. The rumors that Douglas was fielding offers for Adams may have taken place, but Douglas told reporters that nothing has changed and that he still has plans to talk to Adams’ representatives about a long-term deal.

This is the third trade by the Jets during the three-day NFL Draft. Douglas was seen at his home working at a table with papers neatly organized… Jets head coach Adam Gase was seen on ESPN on his couch with his kids around him.

The Jets could also add another cornerback, with Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reporting last week of the team’s interest in former Rutgers star Logan Ryan, who had a tremendous 2019 for the Tennessee Titans.

It may still be a work in progress, but there is no secret that the Jets are addressing the secondary. The real question will be answered when and if Adams either signs an extension or is traded. The domino effect from that will continue to evolve the Jets’ secondary.