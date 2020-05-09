Jared Hilbers brings versatility, experience as New York Jets rookie free agent signing

The New York Jets made headlines this off-season with four free-agent offensive linemen signings as well as a splash in the NFL Draft. When it came to undrafted rookie free agents, the Jets addressed their biggest need again with the signing of Washington offensive lineman Jared Hilbers.

Hilbers was the only offensive lineman signed out of the nine undrafted rookie free agents they added. Three were defensive linemen, with three defensive backs and two wide receivers rounding out the list.

Hilbers has experience on both sides of the line. In 2018, as a junior, Hilbers started 11 games at left tackle. He followed that in 2019 by starting 12 games at right tackle in his senior season for the Huskies. He started at right tackle in Washington's Las Vegas Bowl win over Boise State.

“I think I can transition pretty well,” Hilbers told KJR Radio in Seattle. “Coach has had us prepared to play any position. Obviously, I did not do center because I'm not too tall for that and don't really have the body frame for that. I was prepared to play anything because going through that system, there's a lot of good players that came out of Washington.”

His draft chances were dealt a blow when he wasn’t invited to participate in the NFL Combine in January. He did have a solid performance playing left tackle at the Shrine Bowl but that somehow didn’t warrant an invite.

“I did play some in the Shrine game and they kind of threw me in there without a heads up and I just went in there,” Hilbers said. “And nothing really drove me off my game at all.”

Following his redshirt season in 2015, Hilbers was a key backup at Washington during 2016 and 2017 seasons, playing both right and left tackle and different times.

“I had to be able to play any position,” he said. “In order to just to get onto the field.”

Scouts saw his relatively narrow shoulders and hips, as well as below-average arm length (31 3/8 inches). Short arms can be a detriment to offensive linemen, making it difficult to handle the rush.

“I mean the best answer I got is my arms happen to be shorter than what they wanted really,” Hilbers said. “I mean I tried it, did all the stretches I could (have done).”

He is no stranger to improvisation. In high school, Hilbers played basketball in Beaverton, OR. He started playing football before his junior high school season at Beaverton where he played both defensive and offensive line.

His versatility may be an asset as he tries to make a Jets roster this summer that has gone through many offensive line additions.