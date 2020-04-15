Source: Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has 'video meeting' with New York Jets

Nate Stanley has had video meetings with three teams already, the Iowa quarterback enhancing his NFL Draft stock coming off a good showing at the NFL Combine in February.

For rather obvious reasons, quarterback isn’t a pressing need for the New York Jets heading into the NFL Draft. But later in the draft, a backup quarterback (or backup to the backup David Fales) could well be addressed. Stanley is a name to watch here.

A source tells SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country’ that Stanley has had video meetings with the Jets as well as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans. Due to COVID-19, NFL teams are not allowed to host meetings at their facility. This also is true for local pro day events, where teams would host draft prospects from a certain geographic region (either college or hometown) at their facility.

The interest in Stanley is well-founded. A three-year starter in the Big Ten, last season he had 2,941 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

At the Combine, he ran a solid 4.83 time in the 40. The quarterback did his combine training in New Jersey at TEST Football Academy.

The Jets are all set at quarterback with Sam Darnold set to enter his third year in the league. But after Fales, re-signed by the Jets in early April, there is no definitive answer on the roster in terms of depth. And as the early portion of last season showed when Darnold missed three games following Week 1, quarterback depth can be a difference.

Stanley’s strong arm and reputation as a leader at Iowa could make him an easy sell to a team like the Jets where he could be an understudy to Darnold.