Christa Levitas was asked by the New York Jets to appear on the broadcast of the NFL Draft over the weekend, the long-time fan was a vocal part of the team’s virtual presentation of fans that provided a backdrop to commissioner Roger Goodell’s announcement of the team’s first round pick.

In a draft like none other due to social distancing, the NFL found ways to try and engage its fanbase, all from the commissioner’s basement. On a screen behind where the commissioner stood, announcing his picks, a myriad of live views of fans watching and participating in the draft appeared for each team. In what looked like a modern adaptation of the famed opening to the ‘Brady Bunch,’ Levitas had a box on the screen near the top right corner.

Levitas appears behind Goodell in the virtual fan backdrop, one removed from the top right corner.

There were 15 boxes in all for what might be called ‘The Douglas Bunch,’ each one featuring a different Jets fan. They cheered and yelled as the commissioner announced that their team had selected Mekhi Becton at No. 11.

“We were asked to wear our Jets gear. They tested to make sure we were able to make sure we were seen and heard during the rehearsal,” Levitas said.

“Once it was our turn to pick we were encouraged to cheer [and] smile. I was chanting the ‘J-E-T-S’ chant. Rodger Goddell was also trying to hype us up because our moderator was helping to run this whole thing would get a word from him about being louder and stuff like that.”

Levitas is emerging as a well-known Jets fan and a voice of reason in the ever-growing online community of NFL fans. She’s a huge football fan, cheering for Alabama and she loves the draft.

Routinely on Facebook in different discussion groups such as ‘Jets Guru,’ she will routinely post about college players that the Jets should keep an eye on. She even attends the taping of the Jets weekly radio show on Monday night’s during the season.

So when the organization reached out to her a couple of weeks ago about being among the fans included in the draft, she was excited to say the least.

Levitas, a season ticket holder and a moderator of several Facebook groups including 'Jets Guru,' with Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

“I was not expecting it. There’s a lot of great Jet fans,” Levitas said. “We’re a great fan base, to be one of the fans representing the Jets during draft day was a dream come true.”

She liked the job that general manager Joe Douglas did the during draft. As a draft-nik herself, she thinks the Jets did a good job of bettering their roster.

“He fixed all sides of the football which is nice to see. He did not make the flashy picks. He kept his word during his press conferences about getting a dynamic playmaker (Denzel Mims) which I thought Douglas was a genius by trading down to get him,” Levitas said.

“I believe he was the right pick after [the Las Vegas Raiders] selected [Henry] Ruggs and the Broncos took [K.J.] Hamler. I was bummed when the Jets lost Robby Anderson, but Mims and [free agent Breshad] Perriman together will add speed to this offense. Mekhi Becton is going to protect Sam Darnold and help [Le’Veon] Bell in the run game. I was happy to see them finally going offensive line in the first round since they have not done that since 2006.”