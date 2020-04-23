NFL Draft: Will Tristan Wirfs be taken by the time the New York Jets pick at No. 11?

Tristan Wirfs is one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL Draft and he might well be off the board by the time the New York Jets pick at No. 11. According to the betting lines, he might be gone several picks before that.

Wirfs, a three-year starter at Iowa who was named the top offensive lineman in the Big Ten last year, could possibly be the first left tackle taken in the draft. He is squarely in the mix as a consensus top three lineman along with Jedrick Wills (Alabama) and Mekhi Becton (Louisville).

Where Wirfs goes is a bit of a mystery as this year’s first round is incredibly fluid. The Jets at No. 11 would like to add a starting left tackle to complete the rebuild of their offensive line. Wirfs though, may be already be selected by that point.

Sports gaming site William Hill certainly thinks so as they have Wirfs at 8 ½ in terms of his draft slot.

“Coming into the process, Wirfs looked like he could have been the best offensive tackle in the draft. But I think guys like Jedrick Wills and Mekhi Becton have now passed him," said Corey Parson, the Fantasy & Gambling Analyst for SI.

“I would play the over on him. I think he goes to the Cleveland Browns at No. 10.”

Wirfs is a tremendously strong lineman who moves well and uses his hands effectively. There is some thought that he brings position versatility as well and could play either guard position.

But after his showing at the NFL Combine, it is clear that Wirfs has the physical traits to be a left tackle. He ran a 4.85 time in the 40, impressive considering that he measured in at 6’5 and 320 pounds.

Because of the athleticism he showed at the Combine, Wirfs jumped up the draft board. At one point before the Combine, he was the most mocked player to the Jets in the first round. Now, it appears likely that Wirfs could be well off the board before the Jets get ready to pick.

For the Jets, this likely means looking at Andrew Thomas (Georgia) or potentially moving back in the draft where Josh Jones (Houston) or Austin Jackson (USC) could be available in the mid-to-late portion of the first round.