Four offensive players the New York Jets should target in NFL free agency

As the impact of COVID-19 shuts down the sports world, the NFL is in a unique position to dominate the sports community with free agency and the upcoming draft. While fans catch up on their Netflix queues, here are some potential targets the Jets should be pursuing in free agency when it begins March 18.

The New York Jets have multiple issues to address on offense. The biggest issue, of course, is the offensive line.

Protecting a young and developing franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold is paramount. The Jets need to target at least one starting offensive tackle and one interior offensive lineman before they enter the NFL Draft.

There are also needs at wide receiver, where the Jets could well lose Robby Anderson. The talented and speedy Anderson was the Jets second-leading wide receiver last year but could be too expensive to retain as he hits the open market in a just a few days.

Four offensive targets the Jets should target, according to contributor Seth Everett:

Phillip Dorsett (WR)

The former first-round pick who was acquired by the New England Patriots in the Jacoby Brissett trade, had 29 catches for 397 yards and five touchdowns last year. Last year, he chose to sign a 1-year deal and avoided free agency. This year, he may want a fresh start and the chance to be a bigger part of the offense. His playing time decreased in the final six weeks (only two catches in limited time) and he may want to sign with an AFC East foe to prove New England should have fought more to keep him.

Jack Conklin (RT)

The Jets need to protect Sam Darnold’s blind side and at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds Conklin could provide the answer. He won’t come cheap, as Conklin has become one of the league’s elite tackles in his stint with the Tennessee Titans. Conklin missed part of 2018, due to a torn ACL, but he rebounded nicely last season. He started all 19 games for the Titans including their playoff run, a nice run of form for a team that helped running back Derrick Henry rush for 1,540 yards, tops in the NFL.

Amari Cooper (WR)

The question isn’t whether he would be a great addition to any team…it’s if the Dallas Cowboys will let him test the waters. Dallas traded a No. 1 pick for the 6-foot-1 210 pounds receiver who had a big season going into free agency. Cooper had 79 receptions for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns. If the Cowboys don’t pay him, the Jets will need to spend big money on Cooper, since reports say other teams are willing to spend $20 million on his services. Given their multiple other pressing needs, it might be money well spent elsewhere.

Anthony Castonzo (OT)

The Jets need to at least try to sign more than one offensive lineman, and Castonzo could fill one of those voids. He spent the last nine years with Indianapolis Colts where he’s been durable and avoided major injury. While he never made a Pro Bowl, the Colts are considering the franchise tag on the solid lineman. Jets need high demand linemen they can count on, especially if they draft one with the No. 11 pick. If Castonzo is out there, Joe Douglas could do a lot worse.

As mentioned earlier, the Jets could consider bringing back Robby Anderson, but the price tag might be too high. Anderson has hinted that he wants to return, and likes New Jersey, but wide receivers might be best served in the draft. The Jets have eight selections in the upcoming NFL Draft, including two third round and two sixth round picks.

Still, free agency is going to be a big priority to improve the offense. Retaining Anderson would be ideal, but the man wants to be paid.

He also wants to play with Tom Brady, and that isn’t happening here with the Jets.