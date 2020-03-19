NFL free agency update: New York Jets pursuing Jadeveon Clowney? What about Robby Anderson?

While the New York Jets haven’t made any major signings yet though the midday portion of Thursday, the rumor mill is still flowing. Let’s recap.

The Jets have been linked to former Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Vinny Curry. As Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News notes, Jets general manager Joe Douglas was with Curry during their 2018 Super Bowl-winning Eagles team. Curry also comes from nearby Neptune, N.J., so One Jets Drive could be appealing to him.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson is still a free agent. After Amari Cooper signed with the Dallas Cowboys, rumors flew around that Anderson was in high demand. The Jets never said they didn’t want him, but they were concerned that the price tag would be too steep. If he doesn’t get the deal he’s looking for, the Jets might be able to swoop in and re-sign a receive who caught for 779 years last season. Reports have indicated that the Jets would only consider Robby at about $9-$10 million. As the days pass, that might become a realistic option.

Multiple reports have the Jets showing interest in pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. NFL Network reported that discussions have taken place between Clowney and Joe Douglas. While that price is still quite high, his free agency duration could have a similar effect as Robby Anderson’s. The Jets are certainly following the path of the NFL’s best rushing defender.

The NFL announced that it is going to allow teams to announce agreements they have reached with free agents as well as trades. Normally, that’s not allowed until contracts are signed and players have taken physicals.

However, the league has barred travel by players to team facilities and also stopped club personnel traveling to meet with free agents indefinitely. This is a safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. News has been leaking all week, and the NFL is trying to filter it through its clubs despite the lack of physicals.

One other note about Douglas. In this first full off-season at the helm of the franchise, he has shown a propensity for finding the deals that can be both productive and frugal. Cornerback Brian Poole for $5 million will help his flexibility under the salary cap to do other things.

Poole was very good for the Jets last year as a nickleback. This could be a good value signing by Douglas.