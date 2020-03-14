Predicting the signings: New York Jets free agency crystal ball

Free agency is about to hit next week, and the New York Jets can take a huge step forward in their rebuild with a solid group of signings.

The Jets have some good young players, headlined by the likes of safety tandem Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye as well as franchise quarterback Sam Darnold. But the Jets need help – not lots of it coming off a 7-9 season but they need to upgrade nearly everywhere on the field.

With free agency officially starting on March 18, a look into the crystal ball and how things will shake out in what is general manager Joe Douglas’ first full offseason with the organization.

The crystal ball says that the Jets will sign…some offensive line help and a Jersey boy

The priority for the New York Jets this offseason will be addressing the offensive line. Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin is one of the top offensive lineman available in this free agent class.

Able to play either tackle position, Conklin would represent a free agent coup. He is a physical blocker who battles to the whistle and moves well. Adding him would significantly upgrade the offensive line and help protect the Jets franchise quarterback.

Ted Karras, the New England center who will be 27-years old this year, is another player who could come in and help anchor the offensive line. He allowed just two sacks last year and while not as high-profile as Conklin, is a solid, throwback player who would bring a winning mentality to the locker room.

The offensive line isn’t the only area where the Jets need to make a quality signing. Cornerback is a pressing issue and a New Jersey product could be an asset to the secondary.

Former first round pick Eli Apple is coming off a good season with the New Orleans Saints and could be a really good fit with the Jets. He has good length and instincts, having built himself into a solid cornerback with more room for growth.

He is still young, just 25-years old, and had 58 tackles and four passes defended last year.

The crystal balls says that the Jets won’t re-sign…their biggest playmaker

As much as they’d like to keep Robby Anderson – the talented and explosive playmaker wide receiver – the asking price will simply be too much. Anderson, despite his speed and ability in the open field, isn’t a top-tier wide receiver in this free agent market.

The Jets will need to make a very difficult choice and Anderson might price himself out of their price-point, especially since there are pressing needs throughout the two-deep.

A player like Phillip Dorsett, who had 29 catches for 397 yards and five touchdowns last year with the Patriots, could be good value for the Jets.

The crystal ball says that the Jets won’t release…Brian Winters

It has been hinted at, but the Jets are going to keep guard Brian Winters. As Douglas said during the NFL Combine, the Jets only returning Week 1 starter under contract is Winters, who is coming off injury.

He’s solid and a good locker room presence. Retaining Winters is a really smart move for an offensive line that could have four new starters via free agency and the draft.

The crystal ball says that the Jets won’t…spend on big names

Last year, the Jets spent big on Le’Veon Bell, the idea being that a top-end running back could elevate the whole offense.

The problem is that the offensive line in front of Bell was so bad that the All-Pro running back never had a chance to shine this year.

This offseason, the Jets won’t bring in a superstar or a big name. But they will add much-needed depth, balance and grinders. Ironically, some of those pieces brought in will help maximize Bell’s obvious talent and ability.