Are the New York Jets better off than they were four months ago?

It is the question that will define the offseason for the Jets, who have been among the most active teams in the NFL in both free agency and the draft. The good news is that the Jets came into the offseason at 7-9 and with momentum, having closed out the season with six wins in the second half of the schedule. But they had a lot of holes on both sides of the ball, needs that general manager Joe Douglas had to address.

Did the Jets get better? Is the roster improved?

Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller, who has been in charge of both the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins, believes that the Jets are improved.

“The Jets definitely added talent to their team. Over-all a solid class of ‘meat and potato’ guys, which as a team builder, I like,” Mueller told SportsIllsutrated.com. “I think what Joe did was add some depth and is starting to build it with ‘his kind of guys.’ They are definitely getting better.”

The Jets did get better. Three position groups where the Jets are improved:

The offensive line – The first priority of the offseason was the offensive line. One of the worst units in the NFL last year, the offensive line got a dramatic overhaul.

Signings such as Conor McGovern and Greg van Roten were big upgrades to the line. George Fant, a bit of a wild card, has the makings to be an elite right tackle. Drafting Mekhi Becton in the first round is a potential franchise left tackle for the Jets for the next decade.

Is the offensive line elite? No. Is it improved? Yes. Vastly improved? Yes, probably.

One of the worst offensive lines in the league the past two years now has the potential to be a very average line in 2020. From where they were at last season, being average is a huge upgrade. Douglas did some good work here.

The cornerbacks – After the offensive line, upgrading the talent in the cornerback room was another priority for the Jets and Douglas.

The Jets did a nice job bringing in Pierre Desir, who had a down year with the Indianapolis Colts but can be a solid cornerback. Bryce Hall, a potential steal in the fifth round, has the possibility to grow into a starting cornerback with the size, length and instincts needed to excel on Sundays.

If the Jets bring in Logan Ryan, easily the best defensive back remaining in free agency, then the whole secondary looks different. Partner these players with a Bless Austin type, who showed promise as a rookie, and the Jets backend has more depth and competition than in 2019.

The running backs – It wasn’t as big of a pressing need as the offensive line or the cornerbacks. It wasn’t even much of a priority at all.

But the Jets adding La’Mical Perine, who could grow into a solid contributor in the backfield as well as Frank Gore, the veteran running back set enter his seventeenth season in the NFL, make this a deeper running back room than a year ago.

After Le’Veon Bell, the Jets had little depth last year at running back. He also carried a huge burden, with nearly 64 percent of all carries last year.

If the Jets can keep Bell fresh, then it helps the offense and makes the whole unit more multiple. Adding Perine and Gore are big additions for the balance of the offense as the running game was among the worst in the NFL a season ago.