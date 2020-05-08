JetsCountry
The New York Jets 2020 schedule is out!

Kristian Dyer

The schedule is out for the New York Jets. Now, let’s hope there is an NFL season.

And one with fans.

It will be a busy travel schedule for the Jets, given their games against teams from both the AFC West and the NFC West. The Jets will make three trips to the West Coast, beginning on October 18 (at the Los Angeles Chargers) followed by back-to-back trips in Week 14 and Week 15 at the Seattle Seahawks and then at the Los Angeles Rams.

The Jets complete 2020 schedule:

Preseason –

Week 1 (TBD August 13-17): New York Giants

Week 2 (August 20): @ Detroit Lions

Week 3 (TBD August 27-30): Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 4 (September 3): @ Philadelphia Eagles

Regular Season -

Week 1 (Sunday, September 13): @ Buffalo Bills

Week 2 (Sunday, September 20): San Francisco 49ers

Week 3 (Sunday, September 27): @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 4 (Thursday, October 1): Denver Broncos

Week 5 (Sunday, October 11): Arizona Cardinals

Week 6 (Sunday, October 18): @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7 (Sunday, October 25): Buffalo Bills

Week 8 (Sunday, November 1): @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9 (Monday, November 9): New England Patriots

Week 10 (Sunday, November 15): @ Miami Dolphins

Week 11 Bye Week

Week 12 (Sunday, November 29): Miami Dolphins

Week 13 (Sunday, December 6): Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14 (Sunday, December 13): @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 15 (Saturday, December 19/Sunday, December 20): @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 16 (Saturday, December 26/Sunday, December 27): Cleveland Browns

Week 17(Sunday, January 3): @ New England Patriots

