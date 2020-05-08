The New York Jets 2020 schedule is out!
Kristian Dyer
The schedule is out for the New York Jets. Now, let’s hope there is an NFL season.
And one with fans.
It will be a busy travel schedule for the Jets, given their games against teams from both the AFC West and the NFC West. The Jets will make three trips to the West Coast, beginning on October 18 (at the Los Angeles Chargers) followed by back-to-back trips in Week 14 and Week 15 at the Seattle Seahawks and then at the Los Angeles Rams.
The Jets complete 2020 schedule:
Preseason –
Week 1 (TBD August 13-17): New York Giants
Week 2 (August 20): @ Detroit Lions
Week 3 (TBD August 27-30): Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 4 (September 3): @ Philadelphia Eagles
Regular Season -
Week 1 (Sunday, September 13): @ Buffalo Bills
Week 2 (Sunday, September 20): San Francisco 49ers
Week 3 (Sunday, September 27): @ Indianapolis Colts
Week 4 (Thursday, October 1): Denver Broncos
Week 5 (Sunday, October 11): Arizona Cardinals
Week 6 (Sunday, October 18): @ Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7 (Sunday, October 25): Buffalo Bills
Week 8 (Sunday, November 1): @ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 9 (Monday, November 9): New England Patriots
Week 10 (Sunday, November 15): @ Miami Dolphins
Week 11 Bye Week
Week 12 (Sunday, November 29): Miami Dolphins
Week 13 (Sunday, December 6): Las Vegas Raiders
Week 14 (Sunday, December 13): @ Seattle Seahawks
Week 15 (Saturday, December 19/Sunday, December 20): @ Los Angeles Rams
Week 16 (Saturday, December 26/Sunday, December 27): Cleveland Browns
Week 17(Sunday, January 3): @ New England Patriots