NFL odds: New York Jets favored in just a few games, might have worse record in 2020

The oddsmakers aren’t exactly kind to the New York Jets, who see the team taking a step backwards record wise in 2020.

Thursday night’s release of the NFL schedule allows sports books such as BetOnline to give their full evaluation of the season. For the New York Jets, it is discouraging news.

The Jets are favored in only three games this season with one ‘pick’em’ contest. That means that, at best, the oddsmakers think the Jets go 4-12. This is a significant step backwards for the rebuilding Jets, who won six games in the final half of the season to finish 7-9.

The odds from BetOnline:

Week 1: New York Jets +5½ @ Buffalo Bills

Week 2: San Francisco 49ers @ New York Jets +4

Week 3: New York Jets +7 @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 4: Denver Broncos @ New York Jets (Pick’em)

Week 5: Arizona Cardinals @ New York Jets -1

Week 6: New York Jets +4 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7: Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets +2½

Week 8: New York Jets +13 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9: New England Patriots @ New York Jets +1½

Week 10: New York Jets +1½ @ Miami Dolphins

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets -3½

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Jets -1½

Week 14: New York Jets +8½ @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 15: New York Jets +7 @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 16: Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets +1

Week 17: New York Jets +7 @ New England Patriots

Around the rest of the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills are favored in 11 games (with four dogs and one pick’em), making them the clear front runners. The New England Patriots are favored in eight games (with seven dogs and one pick’em) and the Miami Dolphins hold the same outlook as the Jets (favored in three, dogs in 12 games and one pick’em).