As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the country, let alone the entire world, the focus on sports has started to change. Major League Baseball is negotiating a potential return to the diamond. The NBA is considering whether their season can be salvaged. As for the NFL, the schedule announced last week seems to be the main objective and the likelihood of that schedule being played is that it very well could be without fans in the stands.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, told Peter King of NBC Sports that football is a "perfect set up" for the spread of the coronavirus. Although he acknowledged testing players every day is unrealistic, Fauci pushed for testing at least twice per week when the NFL resumes.

FOX Sports analyst and former offensive lineman Mark Schlereth’s favorite thing about having fans in the stands was playing on the road. In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country’ contributor Seth Everett, Schlereth said that playing at the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs were his favorite road games.

He doesn’t however, think the lack of fans would have a major impact, as long as the necessary safety precautions were taken for the players.

“Obviously, the atmosphere would be a whole lot different,” Schlereth said.

“But for the on-field product, I don't think it would change a whole lot. Once the ball is kicked, for the most part, you're focused on doing your job. I've been involved in a bunch of inter-squad scrimmages where there's nobody there, no fans, and you're trying [just as much].”

Schlereth added that the country has so many different issues with sports coming back, that in Denver, CO where he lives and works, he doesn’t experience the same levels of concern that the Jets complex in Northern New Jersey or the overall New York area is facing.

Fauci added that his concerns are way beyond the use of fans. He told NBC Sports that the constant hitting in the sport will allow the virus to be transmitted rapidly. The White House task force member also said, "the virus will make the decision" of when the league continues with its scheduled games this fall.