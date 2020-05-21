Part I: Who is the first name on SI's Mount Rushmore for the New York Jets?

Any sports organization has its influential figures that helped chart its course, both past and present. For the New York Jets, there are one or two names who must be included on their Mount Rushmore. Locks, if you will, who left an indelible mark on the franchise that cannot be altered

And plenty of other names who contributed at a high level and worthy of inclusion as among the top four most influential names to Jets history. But, the list is just four names.

Let’s establish the protocol for inclusion on this list and use the actual Mount Rushmore for inspiration.

Now Mount Rushmore, designed and created by sculptor Gutzon Borglum from 1927 to 1941, is one of the world’s most famous moments. It was designed “Representing important events and themes in our history…Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt were selected.” It is a challenge, of course, because four names from the thousands of players to suit-up for the organization is an impossible task.

There is one name, truly only one name, that is a virtual lock for the Jets Mount Rushmore. That name is obvious.

But all four names had to pass a certain test based on the actual monument’s standard. For the Jets, the four names on this Mount Rushmore must represent important events and themes in Jets history. It may not always be the best player, a standard which is always subjective.

It will be the players whose impact across their Jets career impacted the organization in a positive way.

The first name and the only one not open for debate is Joe Namath.

The impact Namath left on the franchise and the NFL by Namath is vast and deep. The only quarterback to lead the Jets to a Super Bowl let alone a championship, Namath remains the standard for the position with the organization.

Art work created by Elliot Gerard of www.ElliotGerard.com

The case for Namath:

Namath is a legend of the franchise, a name that when addressed during ceremonies at home games draws rapturous applause from fans both young and old alike. There is still an appetite for all things Namath as evidenced by a recent HBO documentary on his life as well as an autobiography.

He remains the truest of Jets players, as evidenced by the fact that he left the team in 1976 (and retired one year later) and the franchise is still searching for the next Namath to be their quarterback. It is a giant shadow that he casts.

In New York, Namath revolutionized what being a professional athlete was all about. He had flair, style and backed it up on the field with a mix of toughness, moxie, guts and a cannon of an arm. A knee injury in college derailed his ability to run a bit but Namath was a prototypical quarterback of his era.

Football folklore credits him with helping to unify the fledgling AFL and the more established NFL following the Jets win in Super Bowl III.

A Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, Namath has to be the first name on the list. He was a four-time AFL All-Star and a Pro Bowl selection (1972) as well.

The case against Namath:

There isn’t one, at least not a credible one. Hard to make a case against the franchise’s best ever quarterback who spearheaded the team’s greatest single accomplishment.

The only argument against Namath is that he threw more interceptions than touchdowns throughout his career. But considering how bad some of the Jets teams were, that statistic is only a blip on a career that otherwise was tremendous for its era.

There is no case against Namath. He has to be the first name on the list.

The second installment of the Jets Mount Rushmore will be unveiled on Saturday, May 23.

-- > All artwork for this series is being done by Elliot Gerard. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram. His artwork can also be seen here at ElliotGerard.com < --