What are the New York Jets playoff odds? Oddsmakers say not that great

There may have been a flurry of signings by the New York Jets during the first week of NFL free agency, but in the eyes of the oddsmakers, they didn’t necessarily better the team substantially.

The Jets have done plenty so far in their first full offseason under general manager Joe Douglas. They signed a total of five offensive linemen and added much-needed talent and depth to their secondary as well. But the Jets didn’t go out swinging for the fences and land any big names in free agency, instead using their resources to begin plugging holes – significant ones at that – on both sides of the ball.

It is a strategy that gives the Jets salary cap flexibility heading into 2021 when they figure to be a prime player in free agency. In the near-term, however, it hurts their perception when it comes to winning the division or making the playoffs.

The Jets finished in third place in the AFC East last year, a 7-9 record boosted by six wins in the second half of the season. This year, BetOnline has the Jets with the third-best playoff odds in the AFC East.

It seems that the Jets understated – albeit active – free agency so far hasn’t impacted the perception that they will challenge for the division or the playoffs this year. The good news is that it seems they've improved according to the handicappers.

Last July before training camp started, BetOnline had the Jets at 11:2 to make the playoffs. It does seem as if there's a perception that the team has improved, but simply not enough to end a postseason slide that started in 2011.

The Jets are currently 4:1 to make the playoffs, third among the four teams in the AFC East:

Will the Buffalo Bills make the playoffs?

Yes -240 (5/12)

No +200 (2/1)

Will the New England Patriots make the playoffs?

Yes -260 (5/13)

No +220 (11/5)

Will the New York Jets make the playoffs?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will the Miami Dolphins make the playoffs?

Yes +450 (9/2)

No -600 (1/6)